Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani camaraderie, calls for such ‘democratic spirit’ in India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has lauded US President Donald Trump’s meeting with newly elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani at the White House, describing it as an example of democratic spirit, despite the fierce attacks the two exchanged during the election campaign.

Also Read: BJP says Congress issued ‘fatwa’ against Tharoor after he praised Modi

Tharoor, whose recent comments have caused unease within the Congress, shared a video of the meeting and said he hoped to see similar cooperation in India.

Tharoor praises Trump-Mamdani camaraderie

“This is how democracy should function. Fight passionately for your point of view during elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once the contest is over and the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I would love to see more of this in India — and am trying to do my part (sic),” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote on X.

This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I… https://t.co/NwXPZyhn20 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 22, 2025

After the meeting, during a press interaction in the Oval Office, Trump described the conversation as “productive” and said New York would “hopefully have a great mayor”.

Trump was warm in his praise for Mamdani, saying he was “confident” the Democrat would do a “good job” and would “surprise some Conservative people”.

When a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still considered Trump a “fascist”, Trump swooped in before Mamdani could respond, that he doesn't mind being called a fascist. “That’s okay, you can say it. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said.

BJP echoes Tharoor's remarks

The BJP welcomed Tharoor’s remarks but used the opportunity to take a swipe at the Congress leadership. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that through his “cryptic” message, Tharoor had reminded his party to prioritise the country over the Gandhi family.

“Once again, Dr Tharoor has chosen to remind the Congress that they should put national interests above family interests and behave democratically rather than acting like sore losers,” Poonawala said in a video message.

Also Read: Tharoor hails PM Modi’s lecture, adds subtle critique on legacy

He added that the Congress routinely cries foul after electoral defeats and argued that Tharoor had signalled the need for rival parties to work together in the national interest once polls are concluded. But, he asked, would Rahul Gandhi take note — warning that the Congress might issue “another fatwa” against the diplomat-turned-politician.

“Perhaps this is a genuinely cryptic message to the Congress that it must shed its emergency-era mindset and behave like a mature Opposition. But will Rahul Gandhi get the message? No, he might instead issue yet another fatwa against Dr Tharoor,” Poonawala remarked.

Tiff with Congress

Tharoor’s recent comments have continued to ruffle feathers within the Congress, the latest being his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Tharoor said the Prime Minister’s Ramnath Goenka Lecture functioned both as an economic roadmap and a cultural call to action. He added that he was “glad” to have been in the audience for the address “despite battling a bad cold and cough.”

Also Read: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla backs Tharoor for slamming dynasty politics

His remarks sparked criticism from within the party, with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit calling him a “hypocrite,” while another leader, Supriya Shrinate, said she found nothing “praiseworthy” in Modi’s speech.

Tharoor also irked senior leaders in his party with an article for the international media organisation Project Syndicate, titled Indian Politics Are a Family Business.

In the piece, he pointed out that dynastic politics cuts across the entire political spectrum and described it as a “serious threat” to Indian democracy.