BJP says Congress issued ‘fatwa’ against Tharoor after he praised Modi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned out to be the fresh bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress, with the ruling party at the Centre accusing Congress of issuing a “fatwa” against Tharoor after the grand old party expressed displeasure over his remarks.

Tharoor’s remarks come days after Congress’s severe drubbing at the hands of the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections.

‘No democracy in Congress’

Defending Tharoor’s praise of PM Modi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Congress, which keeps talking about democracy in the entire country, does not have democracy in the party.

“If somebody praises the Prime Minister's speech, which is about larger issues, then a 'fatwa' is issued against that person by the Congress, which talks about democracy in the entire country, but there is no democracy within their party…,” said Poonawalla as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The BJP also took a swipe at the Congress, stating that the initials INC should be expanded as 'Indira Nazi Congress' as the party is demonstrating “Indira's emergency mindset and Nazi dictatorial behaviour”.

Congress on Tharoor’s remarks

Following Tharoor’s praise of PM Modi’s speech, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that she did not find anything “praiseworthy”. She dubbed the speech “petty” and added that she did not understand what Tharoor liked about it.

“I didn't find anything in the speech (of PM Modi) worth appreciating. I think PM must answer a lot of things,” said Shrinate.

The backdrop

Earlier, Tharoor praised Narendra Modi’s delivery of the Ramnath Goenka Lecture, describing it as both “an economic outlook and a cultural call to action”.

He noted that the Prime Minister urged India to adopt a “constructive impatience” for development and emphasised transforming the country from an “emerging market” into an “emerging model” for the world.

Tharoor also commented on Modi’s aim of overturning the 200-year-old “slave mentality” legacy of Thomas Babington Macaulay, by launching a ten-year mission to reinvigorate pride in India’s heritage, languages and knowledge systems.

At the same time, Tharoor lightly critiqued the address for not acknowledging how Ramnath Goenka used English to champion Indian nationalism.