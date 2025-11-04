BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla backs Tharoor for slamming dynasty politics

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s article criticising dynasty politics in India has found support from his party’s arch-rival, the BJP. The article wherein the Congress MP terms dynastic politics as a “grave threat to Indian democracy” has been lauded by BJP leader and party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

‘First family is very vengeful’

The BJP leader, who switched to the saffron party from the Congress in 2017, after dubbing Congress’ organisational polls as “sham”, hailed Tharoor as “Khatron ke Khiladi” or one who plays with danger.

Poonawalla, in a post on X, said that he was praying for Tharoor after he openly spoke out against dynasty politics, knowing that the “First family is very vengeful.” The BJP leader made the remark in a veiled dig at the Gandis.

“Dr Tharoor has become Khatron ke Khiladi. He has directly called out Nepo Kids or Nawabs of Nepotism. Sir when i called out Nepo Naamdar Rahul Gandhi in 2017 - you know what happened to me. Sir praying for you… First family is very vengeful,” stated Poonawalla.

‘Direct attack on Rahul, Tejashwi'

Describing Tharoor’s article titled 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business', as a “very insightful piece”, Poonawalla said that the Thiruvanathapuram MP has already called out Rahul Gandhi on his 'Op Sindoor surrender narrative'.

“Very insightful piece written by Dr Shashi Tharoor on how Indian Politics has become a family business - he has launched a direct attack on India’s Nepo kid Rahul & Chota nepo kid Tejaswi Yadav !,” said Poonawalla.

“This is why Naamdars of Congress hate Kaamdar Chaiwala PM Modi. Wonder what repercussions will follow against Dr Tharoor for speaking so candidly. Dr Tharoor was already attacked for calling out Nepo kid Rahul Gandhi on Op Sindoor “surrender narrative”, he stated in another post.

What Tharoor said

Tharoor, in his article published in Project Syndicate has said that dynastic politics across the political spectrum poses a "grave threat" to Indian democracy and asserted it is high time that India traded "dynasty for meritocracy".

He said that when political power is determined by lineage rather than ability, commitment or grassroots engagement, the quality of governance suffers.

He pointed out that while the Nehru-Gandhi family is associated with the Congress, dynastic succession prevails across the political spectrum.

Tharoor's remarks come weeks after the row over his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict and the diplomatic outreach after the Pahalgam attack. His comments were at variance with the Congress stand, and many party leaders took a swipe at him, questioning his intentions.

( With agency inputs)