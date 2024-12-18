Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi with two Maharashtra farmers

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, weeks after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was trounced in the assembly elections in Maharashtra by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Pawar met the prime minister in his office in Parliament House along with two farmers from Phaltan in western Maharashtra and presented him with a box of pomegranates from their farm.

Pawar had recently written to the prime minister, inviting him to inaugurate the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital in February.

"I did not broach the topic of Sahitya Sammelan," Pawar said after the meeting with the prime minister.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said Sharad Pawar, along with a group of farmers, met PM Modi on Wednesday.

It also posted pictures of the NCP-SP chief presenting pomegranates to PM Modi.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections last month, the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena(UBT) alliance -- MVA -- faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's Mahatuti alliance. The Mahayuti won 235 seats, while the MVA was restricted to 46 in the 288-member assembly. PTI

