Shankaracharya backs Rahul Gandhi after row over his ‘Hindus violent’ remark in LS

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha last Monday (June 1), Swami Avimukteshwarananda, the 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math, has come in support of the Leader of Opposition.

During his first speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul accused the leaders of the ruling BJP of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming the Congress leader had called the entire Hindu community "violent".

Shankaracharya's reaction video viral

The speech led to a massive controversy and there were protests by the BJP in various parts of the country against Rahul, who was accused of making “anti-Hindu” remarks in Lok Sabha.

Now, a video has gone viral in which Swami Avimukteshwarananda has reacted to Rahul’s speech. He said that the Congress MP did not make any anti-Hindu remarks and asked media to refrain from spreading half-truths from editing the speeches of political leaders.

“When I heard that Rahul Gandhi had made anti-Hindu remarks, I saw his entire video and found out that he has not said anything wrong. Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right when he said that there is no place for violence in the Hindu religion,” Swami Avimukteshwarananda replied when a journalist sought his views on Rahul’s “anti-Hindu” remarks in Parliament.

“Spreading their half-truths by editing their speeches is a crime, and such people should be punished, whether they are from a newspaper or a channel… Later, Gandhi clarified that his statement was directed at the party led by the Centre, alleging that they are promoting violence under the guise of religion,” the Shankaracharya added.

Rahul's speech in LS

On July 1, Rahul spoke in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Rahul quoted Prophet Muhammad to highlight that the Quran talks about fearlessness.

Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness.

He also cited the attributes of Lord Shiva and teachings of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha, and Mahavir to state that all religions and great people of the country have said "daro mat, darao mat (do not be scared, do not scare others)". "Shivji says daro mat, darao mat ... talks about ahimsa..."

As the treasury bench members stood up in protest, Rahul slammed the BJP, saying, "Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus). It is clearly written in Hinduism that one should stand with the truth and not back down from the truth or be scared of it."

PM Modi, intervening in Rahul’s speech, said, "This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sought the Congress leader's apology to the House and the country for hurting the feelings of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus.