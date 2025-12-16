Four killed as severe fog sparks deadly chain collision on Yamuna Expressway

Four people were killed and over two dozen were injured in an early Tuesday vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway here, a police officer said. At least seven buses and several smaller vehicles collided with each other in the dense fog around 4.30 am, the officer said.

The incident occurred under the Baldev Police Station jurisdiction."Four people died, and 25 were injured in the accident. The vehicles collided due to low visibility on the Agra-to-Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway. Some vehicles also caught fire. All injured have been sent to the hospital," SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

#WATCH | Mathura, UP | SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar says, "... An accident took place at the Yamuna Expressway Milestone 127. The reason was low visibility... 7 buses and 3 cars collided as a result of which, a fire broke out in all the vehicles... The rescue operation is nearing… https://t.co/fcMTyQjWBk pic.twitter.com/RY8vdxLqVi — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Visuals from the spot revealed charred remains of buses that caught fire. Craned were called in to remove them from the road.

The passengers were sent to their destinations in government vehicles, the officer said. Since the road is blocked, diversions are made, he added.

As per India Today, the crash occurred at around 2 am on the Agra–Noida carriageway of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district. Police said seven buses and three cars were involved in the pile-up amid dense fog, leaving motorists with almost no time to brake or evade the impact. The collision was so forceful that the vehicles caught fire almost immediately, trapping passengers and causing panic.

Fire engines, police teams and ambulances were deployed to the site shortly after the incident.

