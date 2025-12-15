Dense fog causes 20-vehicle pile-up on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, 4 killed

A day after Haryana witnessed a series of pile-ups due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, nearly 20 vehicles were involved in a similar incident on Monday (December 15) morning, this time on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Four persons were also killed in the disaster, including two police officers, NDTV reported. Fifteen to 20 people received serious injuries.

The report said extremely low visibility was considered to be the reason for the tragedy on the highway. It was learned that the initial accident happened when two dumper lorries rammed each other. Soon after, a third lorry transporting guavas hit those two vehicles.

Condition turned dangerous after guava-laden lorry overturns

Things turned worse as the fruit-laden lorry overturned in the impact, which left the guavas scattered across the expressway, the report added. The road became slippery, which, added to the foggy conditions, made it difficult for the drivers of the oncoming vehicles to effectively apply brakes. One after another vehicle started hitting each other, leading to the involvement of 20-25 vehicles in no time.

Rescue teams, including police and ambulances, immediately rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, where the condition of some of them was said to be critical. The bodies of those who died were sent for a post-mortem.

Traffic movement on the stretch was disrupted because of the incident. The road was cleared later.

Authorities urged motorists to be extra careful while driving in foggy conditions by maintaining the speed limit and a safe distance between vehicles.

Accidents in UP, Haryana, Punjab

Also on Monday morning, 12 vehicles were involved in a pile-up that took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, in which many people were injured as well.

On Sunday, several vehicles, including heavy ones, were involved in three fog-related incidents in Haryana. In Punjab’s Moga, two persons — both schoolteachers — lost their lives the same day after their car fell into a canal due to poor visibility in dense fog.

(With Agency inputs)