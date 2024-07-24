SC asks Centre to form panel to reach out to protesting farmers at Shambhu border

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 24) asked the government to reach out to protesting farmers to overcome the "trust deficit" and resolve their issues. The court was hearing matters related to the farmers' protest and the blockade at Shambhu border.

"You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is a trust deficit,” said a bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

“They will think you are only talking about self-interest and ignoring local issues. Why don't you send a neutral umpire?" the judges asked.

Haryana government’s view

The top court was hearing matters related to the farmers' protest and the blockade at Delhi’s Shambhu border.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Haryana government, said the state has no problem with a march by farmers to Delhi.

"But coming with tanks, JCBs (excavators), causes friction," he said.

The Haryana government has challenged in the Supreme Court a high court order to remove the barricades at Shambhu border within a week.



Debate on barricades

The barricades came up in February after several farmers' outfits announced a march to Delhi to press for several demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price for crops.

The border crossing also saw clashes between the farmers and security personnel blocking their way.

The Supreme Court said the highway cannot remain blocked for days.



When the court asked if there was a prohibition on excavators and tractors crossing the border, Mehta replied: "JCBs are converted into virtual war tanks… armoured vehicles. We have photographs."

Punjab's Attorney General Gurminder Singh said the highway blockade has huge ramifications for the state's economy.

SC proposes committee

The Supreme Court proposed an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the farmers and build consensus between them and the Haryana and Central governments.

The committee, the court said, must "get their viewpoints, know and tell them where they are right and wrong. We do not want a fight between Punjab and Haryana."

"Both the states will also discuss and take steps to remove the barricades in a phased manner so as not to inconvenience the public," the order said.