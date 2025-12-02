Sanchar Saathi row: Priyanka alleges snooping, Government hits back

The Sanchar Saathi app has turned out to be a fresh bone of contention between the BJP and Congress amid a stormy Winter Session rocked by the Opposition’s protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi dubbed the State-run Sanchar Saathi app a “snooping app”, Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (December 2) said that the Opposition should not use its issues to block Parliament.

Sanchar Sathi, a snnoping app, says Priyanka

Priyanka criticised the Department of Telecommunications’ order regarding the Sanchar Saathi app, saying that the citizens have a right to privacy and the Centre was turning the country into a dictatorship in every form.

“It is a snooping app. It's ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy. Everyone must have the right to privacy to send messages to family, friends, without the government looking at everything... They are turning this country into a dictatorship in every form,” said Priyanka.

Also Read: Explained: What is the Sanchar Saathi app and why has it triggered a row?

As for the disruption in the Parliament, Priyanka accused the government of the logjam, saying it was the outcome of the Centre’s refusal to discuss anything.

“The parliament is not functioning because the government is refusing to talk about anything. It's very easy to blame the Opposition. They are not allowing any discussion on anything... A healthy democracy demands discussion... There's a very fine line between reporting fraud and seeing what every citizen of India is doing on their phone. That's not how it should work,” added Priyanka as quoted by ANI.

‘Opposition doesn’t have to dig out issues’, says Rijiju

Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism, Rijiju said that they do not need to dig out issues, and the government was not belittling any of them.

"They don’t need to dig out issues. A list of businesses has been prepared, and there are many issues. We will have a debate on the issues raised by the opposition as well, and think about how we need to move ahead. They don’t need to find new issues and disturb the Parliament,” said Rijiju.

Also Read: Government orders smartphone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in 90 Days

"All issues are important in their own place, but if you use these issues as a weapon to stall the Parliament, it is not right... We will hold talks with opposition leaders. I am in touch with them already... We are not belittling their issues, but there are many issues in the country, not just one," he added.

What is the Sanchar Saathi app row

According to the Ministry of Telecommunication, the November 28 directive is intended to protect consumers from buying counterfeit devices, streamline the reporting of suspected telecom misuse, and strengthen the Sanchar Saathi system.

The ministry added that the rollout should be completed within 90 days, while manufacturers must file their compliance reports within 120 days. Through the Sanchar Saathi portal and app, users can verify handset legitimacy via the IMEI number, flag stolen phones or suspicious calls, review mobile connections registered under their name, and access verified contact information for banks and financial institutions.