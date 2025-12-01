Government orders smartphone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in 90 Days

The Union Telecom Ministry has reportedly asked smartphone manufacturers to preinstall a government-made cybersecurity app in all new devices. According to a government order seen by Reuters, the Telecom Ministry has issued the instruction to smartphone manufacturers in private.

90-day deadline to install Sanchar Saathi app

The report further stated that the order dated November 28 has given 90 days to smartphone manufacturers to pre-install its Sanchar Saathi app on new mobile phones. The order also contains a provision that users will not be able to disable the app.

As for devices which are already in the supply line, the government has asked the smartphone makers to push the app to phones through software updates.

Possible tussle with Apple

The report further states that the government’s order may start a tussle with Apple, which is usually against such directives. While Apple pre-installs its own proprietary apps on phones, its internal policies are against the installation of any government or third-party app before the smartphone is sold, reported Reuters, quoting a source.

Although Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comments, Reuters quoted two industry sources expressing concern over the Centre not holding any consultation with mobile phone manufacturers before issuing the order.

‘App required for telecom cybersecurity’

The government stated in the order that the app was required to combat "serious endangerment" of telecom cybersecurity posed by duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers used by fraudsters for scams and misuse of the network.

The government app, which allows users to report suspicious calls, verify IMEIs, and block stolen devices by using a central registry, has more than 5 million downloads since its launch. It has helped block over 3.7 million stolen or lost mobile phones and terminate over 30 million fraudulent connections.

According to the government, the app is effective in preventing cyber threats, and by tracking and blocking stolen phones, it helps police to trace the devices and keeps counterfeit phones out of the black market.

The backdrop

India remains one of the largest telecom markets globally, with over 1.2 billion mobile users. Government data indicates that the app, introduced in January, has already aided in tracing and retrieving more than 700,000 missing devices, including about 50,000 recovered in October alone.

Apple, which has previously clashed with the telecom regulator over a government-developed anti-spam application, is among the major smartphone makers required to comply with the new directive. Other companies covered under the order include Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.