Explained: What is the Sanchar Saathi app and why has it triggered a row?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated that the Sanchar Saathi app be pre-installed on all new mobile phones manufactured in India or imported for sale. However, the Centre's directive has triggered a major political controversy.

While the government maintains that the app is intended to protect citizens from cyber fraud and assist in the recovery of lost devices, Opposition parties have accused it of paving the way for state surveillance and have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order.

What is the Sanchar Saathi app?

Sanchar Saathi is a cybersecurity application developed by the government, enabling users to report fraudulent calls, messages, and stolen mobile phones. The app is currently available both as a mobile application and as a website. For now, its usage remains optional.

It is designed to empower users by offering awareness material and updates related to telecom safety and information security. In addition, the "Keep Yourself Aware" facility provides latest updates and awareness material on different aspects related to end user security, telecom and information security.

According to the Sanchar Saathi website, “Sanchar Saathi is a citizen centric initiative of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security and increase awareness about citizen centric initiatives of the Government… Sanchar Saathi provides various citizen centric services."

What has the Centre told phone manufacturers?

The Centre has directed smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all new devices manufactured or imported in India within 90 days from November 28.

Manufacturers have been asked to ensure that the app is clearly visible and accessible to users during the initial setup of the device, and that none of its functions are disabled or restricted. The department has also stated that users should not be able to delete the application.

It has insisted that all newly sold devices must come with the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ application pre-loaded. For phones already manufactured and sold, companies have been instructed to push the app through software updates. The Centre has warned that non-compliance will attract action.

The DoT has said the move aims to “safeguard the citizens from buying the non-genuine handsets, enabling easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources and to increase effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative”.

What services does Sanchar Saathi offer?

As a digital safety initiative of the Centre, Sanchar Saathi provides a range of citizen-oriented services via a mobile app and a web portal. One of its key features is Chakshu, which helps users report suspected cyber fraud.

“Such proactive reporting of suspected fraud communication helps (the) Department of Telecommunications in (the) prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds etc,” the website states. Chakshu can also be used to report commercial spam calls.

The Sanchar Saathi website notes that Chakshu enables citizens to report malicious web links and fraudulent communications, including phishing attempts, device cloning alerts, and other malware distributed through SMS, RCS, iMessage, and platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

“Chakshu facilitates citizens to report the suspected fraud communications with the intention of defrauding telecom service users for cyber-crime, financial frauds, non-bonafide purpose like impersonation or any other misuse through Call, SMS or WhatsApp. Few examples of suspected fraud communications are communication related to impersonation as DoT / TRAI, police, Government official, suspected investment & trading, KYC & Payment related to Bank / Electricity / Gas / Insurance etc,” the website adds.

Users may also report “Unsolicited Commercial Communication” or spam sent via voice calls or SMS, which will be handled in accordance with the 2018 Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) of TRAI.

How to block a lost or stolen mobile phone

The app also allows users to trace and block lost or stolen devices. If someone attempts to use a blocked phone, its location becomes traceable, and the user may easily unblock it through the app or website once it is recovered.

Sanchar Saathi can be downloaded from both Apple’s App Store and Google Play. It enables users to track and block lost or stolen devices across the country using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

The IMEI is a unique 15-digit code used by phone makers and mobile networks to identify and authenticate devices. According to the website, the app has been used to block 42 lakh stolen phones and has helped recover 26 lakh devices.

Opposition hits out

However, the Centre’s direction has prompted strong criticism from the Opposition. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal described the move as “beyond unconstitutional”.

“Big Brother cannot watch us. The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution,” he said in a post on X.

“A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian. It is a means to watch over every movement, interaction and decision of each citizen. We reject this Direction and demand an immediate rollback,” he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from the Shiv Sena (UBT), said the move amounted to “another BIG BOSS surveillance moment”.

“Such shady ways to get into individual phones will be protested and opposed & if the IT Ministry thinks that instead of creating robust redressal systems it will create surveillance systems then it should be ready for a pushback,” she said.

What phone manufacturers say

Manufacturers are concerned about the DoT’s mandate due to significant operational challenges. Smartphone makers told the Financial Express that the requirement adds to the burden on an industry already grappling with compliance demands, rising component prices, and tight profit margins.

They argued that the move effectively turns handset makers into enforcers of government policy, something they believe should instead be achieved through user-awareness campaigns.

They also emphasised that public trust in the app would grow more naturally through transparent outreach rather than compulsory installation.

According to Reuters, the mandate may lead to friction with Apple, which has previously resisted similar requirements, citing privacy and security concerns.

Two industry sources told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that the government had not consulted phone manufacturers before issuing the order.