BJP asks Rahul, Sonia to apologise for Sam Pitroda’s ‘felt at home in Pak’ remark

The BJP on Friday (September 19) demanded that Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi apologise over the party's overseas department chief Sam Pitroda's "felt at home" in Pakistan remarks, branding those as "anti-national".

The saffron party’s reaction came after Pitroda, pitching for a substantial improvement in India's relationship with its neighbours, reportedly said he "felt at home" in Pakistan during his visit to the country sometime in the past.

Also read: BJP slams Congress over 'undying love' for Pakistan, says 'no action' after 26/11

‘Gandhi-Vadra family's heart lives in Pak’

Calling the comment an “insult” to Indian soldiers and the people of the country, BJP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress leader had "glorified" Pakistan at the behest of Rahul.

"It is not Sam Pitroda's statement. It is the policy and intent of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also said that he wants to fight against the Indian State.... The Gandhi-Vadra family's heart lives in terrorist Pakistan," Bhandari told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

‘Pak’s favourite, Congress’s chosen’

He said the Gandhis to apologise to soldiers for Pitroda’s statement.

"The Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the brave soldiers of the country for Pitroda's statement," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress or Pitroda to the BJP's charge.

Also read: Sam Pitroda does it again, sparks row with 'felt at home in Pakistan' remark

Bhandari said Pitroda's comment has made it clear that there is no place for "patriotism in the Congress's policy and intent".

There is only "love for Pakistan" in the opposition party's policy, he charged.

"Rahul Gandhi's blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress's chosen!" Bhandari said in a post on X.

INC is Islamabad National Congress: Poonawalla

Latching on to Pitroda's remarks, another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged that the "Congress had undying love for Pakistan".

Also read: Sam Pitroda’s ‘East Indians look like Chinese’ remark triggers row; Congress distances itself

"They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik. They give (gave) clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama, and Pahalgam (terror strikes). They articulate Pak position on (Article) 370.... They give 80 per cent water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan! INC (Indian National Congress) is Islamabad National Congress," Poonawalla charged.

(With inputs from agencies)