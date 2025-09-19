BJP slams Congress over 'undying love' for Pakistan, says 'no action' after 26/11

The BJP on Friday (September 19) hit out at the Congress, alleging that the party refrained from taking "tough actions" against Pakistan during its tenure, particularly after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, due to its "undying love" for the neighbouring country.

The attack came in response to comments reportedly made by Congress Overseas Department chief Sam Pitroda, who, while pitching for a substantial improvement in India's relationship with its neighbours, said he had "felt at home in Pakistan" during a past visit to the country.

BJP slams Congress

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X, “Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!”

Echoing the criticism, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of having an "undying love" for Pakistan.

“They spoke to Hafiz Saeed through Yasin Malik, gave clean chits to Pakistan over 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama, and Pahalgam attacks, and even voiced support for Pakistan's stance on Article 370. They gave away 80 per cent of river water to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty. They love Pakistan!” he said, adding, “INC stands for Islamabad National Congress.”

