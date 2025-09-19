Sam Pitroda does it again, sparks row with 'felt at home in Pakistan' remark

Congress leader and Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has stirred a fresh political row by saying that he felt "at home" when he went to Pakistan.

In a video shared by news agency IANS, Pitroda made this remark while waxing eloquent on how India's foreign policy must first focus proritising dialogue with neighbouring countries and urged the central government to foster stronger ties with them, including Pakistan.

Neighbours first

"Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?... I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country..." Pitroda said.

Pitroda acknowledged challenges and said, “Of course, there is a problem of violence. Of course, there is a problem of terrorism, and all that is there. But at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is common gene pool.”

BJP lashes out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly dived in to slam his comments.

Accusing the Congress of compromising national interests, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!”

Courting controversy

Pitroda, a prominent technocrat from the 1980s and a longtime adviser to the Gandhi family, has previously faced criticism for his controversial views on foreign policy. Earlier this year, he sparked outrage by suggesting that India exaggerates the threat posed by China and should pursue a more cooperative stance with Beijing.

He argued that New Delhi should stop treating Beijing as an enemy and instead adopt a collaborative approach.

His controversial comments on India's foreign policy matters always seem to provide BJP with ammunition to question the Congress party's stance on national security.

China comment

Earlier on China he had said that he "doesn't understand the threat from China".

"I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one," Pitroda said.