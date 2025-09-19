Russia defends India in Zapad drills, rejects EU criticism

Russia has alleged that the Western powers are trying to pressure India following its participation in the ongoing Zapad joint military drills with Belarus, scoffing at the European Union’s (EU) criticism against New Delhi’s move and dubbing it as “unfounded and deliberately contrived”.

Welcomes India’s participation in Zapad

Speaking to reporters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia appreciates India’s decision to participate in the military exercises. Taking a swipe at the EU and NATO members, she said that it was an open question when the West would understand “the futility and indeed, the absurdity” of trying to dictate terms to sovereign states.

“We welcome New Delhi’s participation in the Russian–Belarusian exercises. Any so-called concerns expressed from outside are unfounded and deliberately contrived. Essentially, this represents yet another attempt to exert pressure on our Indian friends, to discourage them from cooperating and engaging with Russia,” said Zakharova as quoted in media reports.

“When will the West finally understand the futility and indeed, the absurdity of trying to dictate terms to sovereign states? That remains an open question, especially in the case of such a power as India,” she added.

The development comes against the backdrop of a 65-member contingent of Indian armed forces taking part in the Zapad military exercise in Belarus. New Delhi's decision did not go down well with the EU, with its foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warning that participating in military exercises and buying oil from Russia are obstacles to the process of deepening India-US ties, reported the Hindustan Times.

‘Indo-Russia ties based on mutual respect’

Zakharova said that the strategic partnership between India and Russia was based on mutual respect and promotes a non-confrontational agenda on the international stage.

“The solid foundation of the Russian–Indian 'specially privileged strategic partnership' rests on mutual respect, equality, consideration of each other’s interests, and very importantly our shared aspiration to promote a unifying, non-confrontational agenda on the international stage,” she said as quoted in media reports.

"Its highest purpose is to ensure national security, strengthen international stability, and safeguard peace,” added Zakharova.