Russia claims BRICS members' support against US sanctions

Accusing the US of pursuing a “neo-colonial agenda” against countries that choose an “independent course” on the international stage, Russia has stated that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history, adding that it has the support of BRICS members and like-minded allies, especially in the Global South.

‘US neo-colonial agenda’

“Nonetheless, we firmly believe that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history. We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within #BRICS, who share this perspective,” Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She accused the US of pursuing a “neo-colonial agenda” against countries that choose an “independent course” on the international stage. She further alleged that the US was unable to accept the “erosion of its dominance” in the emerging “multipolar” international order and was resorting to exerting “politically motivated” economic pressure on countries choosing to act independently on the international stage.

Slams US sanctions

Lashing out at the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff policy and proposed sanctions on countries doing trade with Russia Zakharova said that “sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe.”

“ Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage,” a release by the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Zakharova.

‘US contradicting free trade principles’

Zakharova argued that the approach adopted by the US was in contradiction to the “principles of free trade” once championed by Western nations.

“Instead, we now witness politically driven protectionism and the arbitrary imposition of tariff barriers. Brazil, our strategic partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, is one of the main victims of this policy,” she added.

She argued that the US’s sanctions are tantamount to a “ direct infringement on the sovereignty” of other nations and an attempt to interfere in their internal affairs.

“Beyond these concerns, this policy risks slowing global economic growth, disrupting supply chains, and deepening the fragmentation of the international economic system,” she added.