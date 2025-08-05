India rebuts US, EU criticism on Russian oil imports following Trump penalty

India issued a strong rebuttal late Monday (August 4) to criticism from the US and the EU over its import of Russian crude oil, describing the remarks as “unjustified and unreasonable.”

The statement from New Delhi came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced plans to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's energy ties with Russia.

In a firm response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accused the US and EU of applying double standards, noting that both continue to engage in substantial trade with Russia.

'Double standards'

“In contrast to India’s situation, such trade is not even driven by essential national needs,” the MEA said in a statement.

How MEA countered oil import criticism from the West ♦ India criticised for Russian oil imports post-Ukraine conflict ♦ Shift happened as Europe diverted traditional energy suppliers ♦ US initially supported India’s Russian oil purchases for stability ♦ Imports ensure affordable, stable energy for Indian consumers ♦ India’s imports driven by market needs, not strategic choice ♦ EU trade with Russia: €67.5B goods, €17.2B services ♦ EU LNG imports hit 16.5mn tonnes in 2024 ♦ EU buys Russian fertilisers, steel, machinery, and chemicals

The ministry pointed out that Europe's imports from Russia include not only energy but also fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, as well as machinery and transport equipment.

“With regard to the United States, it continues to purchase Russian uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear sector, palladium for its electric vehicle industry, and various fertilizers and chemicals,” the MEA added.

Against this backdrop, India said the criticism directed at it is unwarranted. “As with any major economy, India will do whatever is necessary to protect its national interests and economic security,” the statement read.

'US encouraged the move'

India has faced increasing scrutiny from the US and EU for continuing oil imports from Russia since the Ukraine conflict began. However, the MEA clarified that India turned to Russian crude only after its traditional energy suppliers shifted exports to Europe following the onset of the war.

Also read | Why Trump tariff could seriously dent Indian economy in multiple ways

“At that time, the US actually encouraged India’s oil purchases to help stabilise global energy markets,” it said. Indian imports, the ministry added, are intended to maintain stable and affordable energy prices for domestic consumers.

“These purchases are a consequence of the prevailing global market dynamics. Yet, it is noteworthy that the same countries criticizing India maintain trade relations with Russia,” the statement said.

EU's trade with Russia

Citing trade statistics, the MEA said the EU's bilateral trade in goods with Russia reached €67.5 billion in 2024. Additionally, services trade was estimated at €17.2 billion in 2023—figures that far exceed India’s trade with Russia.

It also noted that European imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia hit a record high of 16.5 million tonnes in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 15.21 million tonnes set in 2022.

Earlier, Trump, in a social media post, accused India of buying large quantities of Russian oil and profiting by reselling it on the open market.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits," he said in a social media post. "They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine."

Congress attack

Earlier yesterday, the Congress took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government and said that despite "all the hugs, handshakes and high-decibel bromance", the American leader has delivered yet another jolt. It said this is what happens when "foreign policy becomes about image-building, not national interest".

Watch | As Trump’s tariffs threaten WTO, can India play a role in restoring order?

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So much for Howdy Modi. So much for Namaste Trump. So much for Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar. So much for BJP MPs hailing Narendra Modi as India's trumpcard." "Despite all the hugs, all the handshakes, all the high-decibel bromance, 'My friend Dolaand' has delivered yet another jolt," he said in a swipe at the government.

Call for fair global order

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the need for a fair and multipolar global order, stating, “Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few.”

Speaking at the BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival in Delhi, he linked cultural traditions to the broader vision of global balance. “We live in complicated and uncertain times. Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few. That quest is often articulated as political or economic rebalancing,” he said.