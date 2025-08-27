India's diversity is a source of its unity, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said his organisation does not control its swayamsevaks and the outfits they work with, during his speech at the three-day conclave to celebrate 100 years of the RSS, on Tuesday (August 26). Bhagwat asserted that the Sangh does not believe in forming any pressure group but in uniting everyone.

Bhagwat was delivering his keynote address on the first day of his three-day lecture series, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Envoys of 25 countries, including the US and the European and Asian countries, were present at the event.

He said RSS volunteers are free and autonomous in their functioning in different organisations, and they are under no pressure to follow the Sangh's suggestions.

The RSS chief's remarks come amid perceived differences between the Sangh and the BJP over organisational matters of the ruling party, ideologically inspired by the Hindutva organisation. Bhagwat, however, did not name any organisation on this issue.

Swayamsevaks function independently

He said swayamsevaks are working in many areas to bring necessary transformation and constructive improvement based on the ideas and sanskar they have got from the Sangh, adding that "But what these swayamsevaks do, it's their work which is independent, separate and autonomous. Its credit goes to them, not the Sangh."

"The Sangh, however, has to share the discredit (if any). 'Kyonki maal hamara gaya hai' (Because it is our swayamsevaks working there)," he said.

"The Sangh does not control, neither directly nor remotely," he said, adding, "We do not want to build any pressure group; Sangh is for organising everyone across India." Citing the example of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS chief said, "Our swayamsevaks went there to work. They have given a new vision to the entire world pertaining to the labour field."

Bhagwat also said that in an organisation, not all are swayamsevaks. "Many other people are also there. These organisations are not of the Sangh. They belong to the people... These organisations have been established by the swayamsevaks or they went there".

"There are times when their influence ebbs and flows. They have run the organisation, taking everyone along. This is what we have been taught," he said, reiterating that the bond between the swayamsevaks and the Sangh is unbreakable and forever.

"Due to this, the swayamsevaks meet us, talk. We also talk. They ask, we tell. If anything comes to our mind, we tell. They ask for help, we provide help. We support good work everywhere, not only that of swayamsevaks but also of anyone. There are many such examples," he said.

"They will understand what we say and do what they feel like doing. Because they are working in a particular field in which they have experience and expertise," he said.

"It's not that we do not have (the expertise). But eventually, they have to do their work. They must have freedom to do their work and they have it," Bhagwat added. He said that the Sangh only expects that such organisations function properly and the swayamsevaks do well.

"They are independent, autonomous and they gradually become self-dependent to the extent that they do not remain in a position to seek help (from Sangh). We are only concerned about swayamsevaks. They take care of their organisations," he added.

Diversity is a source of its unity

In his address, Bhagwat also talked about the unity and diversity of the country and said that having a different ideology is "not a crime".

Bhagwat asserted that Indians, irrespective of their religion, are bound together by common traditions of their ancestors and have had the same DNA for over 40,000 years in "akhand Bharat" (undivided India).

The RSS believes that "to be united, we don't need to have uniformity".

"We have a culture of living together in harmony. Diversity does not cause disunity. That unity comes from uniformity is not the case. Unity is also in diversity," he said.

Bhagwat's address appeared to be aimed at allaying concerns about the Hindutva organisation, which has been accused by critics of fomenting divisiveness with its alleged anti-minority biases. While Tuesday's statement to some extent is a reiteration of the conciliatory thoughts he has expressed in the past, the timing and the target audience impart greater significance to the speech.

The audience at Vigyan Bhawan, the diplomats from of 25 countries, including the US and the European countries, some of whom have long held scepticism about the Sangh.

Sangh believes in uniting entire society

Bhagwat, who will turn 75 next month, insisted that the RSS considers all those as Hindus who are bound together by geography and common traditions, and owe allegiance to the nation.

In fact, the initial part of his speech was devoted to defining Hindu -- for eons a geographical and cultural label for those living in the boundaries of India bounded by oceans and mountains. He said some people know it but do not acknowledge while some others do not know it.

"Our DNA is the same as well... Living in harmony is our culture," he said. Outlining the RSS' idea of Hindu Rashtra, he said it has no link to any "satta" (power) and it does not differentiate on account of faith or sect. "Justice is the same for everyone. Hindu Rashtra does not mean excluding anyone. It does not mean opposing anyone," he said. According to him, the Sangh believes in uniting the entire society.

The RSS chief said India could not reach the desired status that it should have in the 75 years of independence, asserting that the RSS' objective is to make the country "Vishwaguru" and that the time for India's contribution to the world has arrived.

(With agency inputs)