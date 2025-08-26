Modi hails 'Make in India' EV initiative, says swadeshi should be life mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 26) said swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra, noting his government's 'Make in India' initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers.

Modi launches e-Vitara

The PM was speaking after flagging off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle (EV), the e-Vitara, at the brand's Hansalpur facility near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

"Today is a great day for 'Make in India' as e-vehicles made in the country will be exported to 100 countries. The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India," he said.

Modi asked people to buy only swadeshi products, saying it is not important who makes the investment, but what matters is that the hard work for making the product should be of Indians.

Modi said his definition of swadeshi is simple. "I am not concerned about whose money is invested, whether it is dollar or pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen," he added. In that way, Maruti Suzuki is also a swadeshi company, he said.

"Swadeshi should become our life mantra. Let's embrace swadeshi with pride. The things that will be made here by Japan are also swadeshi," the PM said in his address at the production facility.

Swadeshi as life mantra

Referring to his vision of making India a developed country by 2047, Modi urged people to join this swadeshi movement for the sake of India's future generations.

"In 2047, we will make India such that future generations will be proud of your sacrifice and contribution. For the bright future of your future generations, to realise the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), I am inviting my countrymen today. Come, let us all move forward and make India a developed country," he said.

Modi recalled that Maruti Suzuki was allotted land in Hansalpur when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2012. "In those days too, I had the vision of 'Make In India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The 'Make in India' initiative has created a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers, Modi said, adding that companies like Maruti Suzuki, which is India's largest car exporter, have become brand ambassadors of the campaign.

EV battery breakthrough

Referring to the launch of the production of Li-Ion battery cell and electrode at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt Ltd (TDSG) in Hansalpur, Modi said India was totally dependent on imports for these batteries till a few years ago.

"A battery is the most critical part of the EV ecosystem. To strengthen EV manufacturing, it was important that India produce batteries too. With that vision, we laid the foundation of TDSG battery plant here in 2017. For the first time in India, three Japanese companies have come together to produce battery cells," he noted.

In the last decade, electronics production in India has increased by 500 per cent, mobile production has increased by 2,700 per cent and defence production rose by 200 per cent, Modi said.

India has the power of democracy, the advantage of demography and a very large pool of skilled workforce, he pointed out. "This creates a win-win situation for every partner of ours," the PM said.

Grab every opportunity

Today, the entire world is looking towards India. At such a time, no state should lag behind, he said, adding that every state should take advantage of this opportunity.

"Investors coming to the country should be so confused that they think should I go to this state or that state," Modi said. "I invite all states to compete in reforms, pro-development policies and in good governance," he added.

"India is not going to stop here. In the sectors where we have performed well, we aim to do even better. That is why we are emphasising Mission Manufacturing. In the coming time, our focus will be on futuristic industries," he said.

The prime minister also said India is taking off in the semiconductor sector. Lauding India-Japan ties, he said both the countries are "made for each other".

(With agency inputs)