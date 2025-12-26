No conflict between science and dharma, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday (December 26) said there was no conflict between science and dharma, asserting that both ultimately seek the same truth, though through different methods.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Bhagwat said dharma is often misunderstood as religion, whereas it is actually the science that governs the functioning of creation. He emphasised that dharma operates as a universal law that applies to everyone, regardless of belief.

‘Dharma is not religion’

“Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs. Whether one accepts it or not, no one can function outside it,” Bhagwat said. He further stated that any imbalance in dharma results in destruction.

The RSS chief said science had historically maintained distance from dharma due to the belief that it had no place in scientific inquiry.

However, he described such an approach as fundamentally incorrect. According to Bhagwat, science and spirituality are not in opposition to each other and should not be viewed as conflicting domains.

“There is no conflict between science and dharma or spirituality. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the same: knowing the truth,” he remarked.

‘Crucial to overcome blind faith’

Bhagwat also stressed the need for people to overcome blind faith, both old and new. He said it was important to move beyond traditional superstitions as well as modern forms of uncritical belief.

“…We have to ensure that people overcome old blind faiths, and that applies for those who are stuck in new blind faiths,” he said, adding that the architectural design of ancient temples had enabled them to survive several disasters.

Referring to India’s future, Bhagwat said the country was destined to grow as it was the need of the hour. He added that India must not only emerge as a superpower but also become a “Vishwa Guru”.

On learning in mother tongue

The RSS chief further underlined the importance of making knowledge accessible to all sections of society. He said learning in one’s mother tongue was more impactful and stressed that scientific knowledge should reach the common man in various Indian languages.

“…We have to ensure that knowledge reaches everyone. Learning in one’s mother tongue is impactful. The knowledge of science must be taken to the common man in different languages of India,” Bhagwat said as quoted by ANI.

He also referred to comments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that development should not result in the creation of two separate classes in society.

“…What the CM has said is important — development should not be such that two separate classes are created in the society,” Bhagwat added.

(With agency inputs)