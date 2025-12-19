Rahul takes a dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over ‘truth’ remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on truth, said that while the Congress defends the “truth of India”, the RSS leader was openly saying that truth is of no significance and only power is important adding this is the difference between the Congress and the RSS. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks at the 'Connecting Cultures' event in Germany on Friday (December 19).

"Our entire culture is based on truth. You can look at any religion you want, essentially they are saying 'follow the truth'. The Congress, Mahatma Gandhi and even you, we defend the truth of India,” said Rahul.

"The ideological head of the RSS is openly saying that truth is of no consequence, power is important. This is the difference between them and us," he added as shown in a video of the event shared by the Congress.

Lauds Indian community in Germany

He also lauded the Indian community in Germany, saying they are excellent ambassadors for the country."You carry the idea of India, you carry the truth of India. And I am extremely proud of all of you," he said.

Also Read: ‘VB-G RAM G Bill anti-village, 20 yrs of MGNREGA demolished in a single day': Rahul

Rahul also interacted with German think-tanks and talked about India's trajectory in a rapidly changing global landscape.

‘Democracy not just govt system’

Addressing the Hertie School in Berlin, Rahul said that democracy was not merely a system of government but also accountability.

"Democracy is not merely a system of government -- it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility and accountability," said Rahul.

The Congress MP reflected on leadership, democracy and global responsibility in a rapidly-changing world.

Interacts with students

Addressing an audience of students, scholars and academics, he shared insights drawn from his personal and political experiences. Rahul spoke about a world undergoing a transition in power, while also offering his perspectives on the state of the Indian democracy.

Also Read: Rahul visits BMW plant in Germany, says manufacturing declining in India

He emphasised the importance of inclusive and equitable education and highlighted the need for stronger global cooperation to address deep-rooted structural inequalities, according to the Congress.

Meets former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The Congress MP also had a lunch discussion with the former Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

"The two leaders spoke at length about global affairs, trade and strengthening India-Germany ties in a changing world," the Indian Overseas Congress said in a post on X, sharing a picture of the two during the meeting.

Gandhi also had an insightful conversation with Carsten Schneider, German Minister for Environment and Climate Protection, the Overseas Congress said.

"They discussed the shared challenges of climate change and how sustainable, people-centric solutions are crucial for the future," it said.

(With agency inputs)