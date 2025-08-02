Arun Jaitley's son refutes Rahul's claim over farm laws threat

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the BJP government sent former Union Minister late Arun Jaitely to threaten him over the agitation against the farm laws received a sharp rebuttal from Jaitely’s son Rohan on Saturday (August 2).

Addressing the gathering at the Annual Legal Concave, 2025, Rahul alleged that Arun Jaitely threatened him, saying that if he continued opposing the Government over the farm laws, action would be taken against him.

“I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, 'If you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you. ' I looked at him and said 'I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to’,” said Rahul.

‘Staunch democrat’

Denying the allegation, Rohan pointed out that his father passed away in 2019 and the farm laws were introduced in 2020. Taking to X, Rohan also said that threatening the Opposition was not in Arun Jaitely’s nature as he was a “staunch democrat” who always preferred a “consensus” arrived at through an “open discussion”.

“ Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus,” stated Rohan on X.

“ If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today,” he added.

Refutes Rahul’s claim on Manohar Parrikar

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s claim about former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over the Rafael deal, Rohan further alleged that the Congress MP attempted something similar with Parrikar and politicised his final days.

“I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days, which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace,” he added.

Malviya slams Rahul

Rahul’s claim also drew a sharp reaction from BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who accused him of spreading false information.

“Rahul Gandhi claims that Shri Arun Jaitley approached him to water down his opposition to 2020 Farm Laws. Let’s set the record straight: Arun Jaitley ji passed away on 24 August 2019. The draft Farm Bills were brought to the Union Cabinet on 3 June 2020. The laws were enacted in September 2020,” he said in a post on X.

“Any discussion, whether in support or opposition, began after these developments. To suggest Arun Jaitley ji approached him for anything at all is factually incorrect and misleading. Let’s stick to facts and not rewrite timelines to suit narratives,” added Malviya.