Rahul Gandhi alleges Lok Sabha election was rigged, stolen

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (August 2), stated that the Congress will prove to the country in a few days that a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and stolen. Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave,2025 in Delhi, Rahul also said that Congress has evidence that the institution of the Election Commission has disappeared.

“We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and was rigged,” said Rahul as quoted by ANI.

“We have such proof that will show the whole country that the institution of the Election Commission does not exist. It has disappeared,” he added.

The Congress MP said that it took his party 6 months of non-stop work to find the proof that will leave no doubt in the people’s mind over how the Lok Sabha election was stolen.

“It has taken us 6 months of non-stop work to find this proof...You will see with zero doubt how a Lok Sabha election is stolen. 6.5 lakh voters vote, and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake,” added Rahul.

'Was asked for proof'

Reiterating his allegation against the Election Commission regarding electoral malpractices in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the Congress MP said that whenever Congress raised the issue, it was asked for evidence.

"I've been speaking recently about the election system. I always had a suspicion that there was something wrong, right from 2014... I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly elections already. This ability to win sweeping victories. Congress Party doesn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, which was surprising to me... Whenever we spoke, people said, Where's the proof?” said Rahul.

Maharashtra elections

Referring to the drubbing of Congress and its MVA alliance partners in the last Maharashtra Assembly elections after their success in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul said three “formidable parties” just evaporated.

“Then, something happened in Maharashtra. In the Lok Sabha, we won the election. And then 4 months later, we didn't just lose, we were obliterated. Three formidable parties suddenly just evaporated. We started to look seriously for electoral malpractice. We found it in Maharashtra, 1 crore new voters show up between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. The bulk of those votes go to the BJP... Now I say with absolutely no doubt that we have proof,” he added.

"We had a document on the Rafale deal. The document said clearly, black and white, that the Prime Minister's office and the NSA have interfered in the Rafale deal and damaged the Rafale deal. This document itself would have brought down any government in any country of the world. Nothing happened. You know where the document went. You know where the document died,” said Rahul.

