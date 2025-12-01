'Dogs sitting in Parliament bite': Cong MP after bringing stray to House

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday (December 1) arrived at Parliament with a rescued stray puppy in her car, sparking a row and prompting some ruling party members to accuse her of engaging in theatrics. She further remarked, “Those sitting inside bite, dogs don’t.”

MP brings stray dog to Parliament

Chowdhury explained that she had rescued the puppy on her way to Parliament in the morning. She said she witnessed a scooter-car collision and noticed the puppy wandering near the road. To ensure it was not harmed, she brought the animal with her in her car. The puppy remained inside the vehicle and left shortly after the Congress MP was dropped off.

She also claimed that the government does not like animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs, saying there was no law against rescuing a stray dog.

"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit by the wheel. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?" Chowdhury told ANI.

Renuka Chowdhury slams NDA MPs

"This government does not like animals. Animals don't have a voice. It (dog) was in the car, so what is their problem? It is so small, does it look like it will bite? Those sitting inside Parliament bite, not dogs," she told reporters when asked about the dog in her car. "Which law says that I can't rescue a dog?" she added.

According to PTI, quoting sources close to the MP, her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian after dropping her off at Parliament.

Chowdhury also took a jibe at the ruling party MPs and said that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament," and no discussion happens on that anyway.

"The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she said.

Breach of Parliament protocol

However, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused Chowdhury of indulging in a "tamasha" (theatrics) and violating protocol by bringing a dog to Parliament.He argued that members cannot bring anyone inside Parliament without proper documents and demanded action against the Congress MP.

"You are not serious about debating issues... you are making a joke of Parliament with such tamasha... She is a member of the House and should raise issues of public importance instead of indulging in such drama," Pal said.

"She should be taken to task by the Chairman of the House," Pal asserted, while seeking action against her. The BJP member said one cannot bring dogs or animals inside the Parliament premises.

(With inputs from agencies)