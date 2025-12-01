Modi, Kharge welcome VP Radhakrishnan as he takes charge as RS Chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 1) extended a warm welcome to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on his first day as Rajya Sabha Chairman, saying his life’s journey has been an inspiration to all.

In September, Radhakrishnan was elected as India’s 15th Vice President, a position that makes him the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The Winter Session marks the first parliamentary session over which Radhakrishnan is presiding as Chairman of the Upper House. Rajya Sabha members felicitated the Vice President, who also serves as Chairman, on his first day in the Chair.

Radhakrishnan’s rise

At the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi congratulated him and wished that the House, under this guidance, would have meaningful discussions and take crucial decisions.

"I congratulate you, and I am confident that every member of this House will honour its traditions and uphold your dignity as well," the Prime Minister said.

He said the rise of Radhakrishnan from an ordinary background to the office of Vice President reflects the true strength of democracy, and hoped his experience and guidance will aid in the smooth running of the Rajya Sabha.

"Politics has been only one part of your journey — service to society has been your central mission from youth until now." "Your rise from such humble beginnings to this high office truly represents the strength of our democracy," he said.

Modi lauds public service

Modi said Radhakrishnan has consistently remained above protocol. "Your personality reflects service, dedication, and patience." He went on to recall two incidents that shaped his character — as a child, when he narrowly escaped drowning, it turned that moment into a lifelong commitment to serve society.

He also narrowly survived a bomb blast that targeted former Deputy Prime Minister LK Adani's yatra. He again converted that experience into a resolve to work even harder for the nation.

Modi went on to narrate how the Vice President decided to give up eating non-vegetarian food when he visited Varanasi. "I'm not saying eating non-vegetarian is wrong, but as the MP from Varanasi, I acknowledge this gesture warmly," he said.

Kharge urges fair proceedings

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge assured Chairman CP Radhakrishnan of cooperation from the Congress party in the smooth conduct of the House, as he also urged him to treat the Opposition and Treasury benches equally.

Welcoming the Chairman on behalf of the Opposition parties, Kharge said the Congress "staunchly stands by Constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions... be assured of our cooperation in the conduct of proceedings".

"Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for credibility of this office," Kharge said.

Kharge urged the Chairman to ensure a balance between the Treasury and Opposition sides. "Better if you keep a balance between both sides. I wish you a successful term," he said.

Rijiju slams Kharge

Kharge also remembered Radhakrishnan's predecessor, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, triggering protests from the treasury benches. He referred to Dhankhar, who had resigned from the post of Vice-President on July 21 over health issues.

"I am constrained to refer to your predecessor's unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman Rajya... I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell," he said, triggering protests from the treasury benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Leader of Opposition for mentioning Dhankhar's resignation on the "solemn occasion".

"Why did the honourable Leader of Opposition refer to a case which was not necessary to be raised at this moment..." Rijiju said.

