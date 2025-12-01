Winter Session LIVE: ‘Panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate,’ says Modi

With the Parliament Winter Session set to begin today (December 1), Opposition parties have demanded a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security, with the government saying it would engage with everyone to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

Fifty leaders of 36 political parties attended the mandatory all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and his two deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, attended the meeting.

While the SIR continued to dominate the meeting proceedings, several other issues, like national security in the wake of the Delhi blast, and labour codes were also raised by the leaders.

Some raised the point of federalism, alleging that governors were sitting on bills passed by the state legislatures and funds of opposition-ruled states were being blocked.

Even though he gave no assurance to the opposition, Rijiju said the House must be allowed to function. “There are differences among political parties, but if we decide not to disturb the House then productivity will rise, democracy strengthened and Parliament's respect among people enhanced,” he said.

