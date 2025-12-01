Winter Session LIVE: ‘Panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate,’ says Modi
Congress MP KC Venugopal raises adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the ‘grave crisis created by the arbitrary and poorly planned’ SIR imposed by the EC
With the Parliament Winter Session set to begin today (December 1), Opposition parties have demanded a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security, with the government saying it would engage with everyone to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.
Fifty leaders of 36 political parties attended the mandatory all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and his two deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, attended the meeting.
While the SIR continued to dominate the meeting proceedings, several other issues, like national security in the wake of the Delhi blast, and labour codes were also raised by the leaders.
Some raised the point of federalism, alleging that governors were sitting on bills passed by the state legislatures and funds of opposition-ruled states were being blocked.
Even though he gave no assurance to the opposition, Rijiju said the House must be allowed to function. “There are differences among political parties, but if we decide not to disturb the House then productivity will rise, democracy strengthened and Parliament's respect among people enhanced,” he said.
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2025 10:41 AM IST
No drama, only delivery: PMPM Narendra Modi says, "There are lots of places for drama; whoever wants to do drama can do it there. Here (in Parliament), there should be delivery and not drama...the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans."
- 1 Dec 2025 10:35 AM IST
Oppn should overcome disappointment of defeat: Modi
PM Narendra Modi says, “...I urge all parties, in this winter session, that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate. As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future...
“This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat. And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat. And I was thinking that since so much time has passed since the Bihar results came, they might have calmed down a bit. But from what I heard yesterday, it seems that defeat has troubled them...”
- 1 Dec 2025 10:32 AM IST
PM speaks on Bihar turnout"Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy," says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.
- 1 Dec 2025 10:29 AM IST
PM addresses media ahead of winter sessionPM Narendra Modi says, "This winter session isn't just a ritual...India has lived democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger."
- 1 Dec 2025 10:28 AM IST
Gogoi moves adjournment motion over electoral rolls
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moves an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha: “I seek to move an Adjournment Motion to raise an issue of grave national concern. Vulnerabilities in our electoral rolls now threaten the very foundation of free and fair elections. At a time when faith in institutions is already strained, irregularities in voter lists raise serious questions about the commitment of authorities to uphold the democratic mandate. The credibility of our electoral system depends on modernising how voter lists are prepared.”
- 1 Dec 2025 10:18 AM IST
Venugopal raises adjournment motion in LS over SIRCongress MP KC Venugopal has raised an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, on the "grave crisis created by the arbitrary and poorly planned Special Intensive Revision imposed by the Election Commission". It says, "This exercise has placed unbearable pressure on BLOs, caused multiple deaths, and generated panic and confusion among citizens. Such an uncoordinated and insensitive implementation undermines both public trust and the integrity of our democratic processes."