Renuka Chowdhury alleges Government pressure on Army; BJP slams Congress

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday (December 2) courted fresh controversy, alleging that the Army was under pressure from the government to support the Centre. Chowdhury further alleged that Army officers have been saying that they are being pressurised by the Government, adding that it was the “most frightening situation.”

"...The most frightening situation is that, for the first time, Army leaders are coming out and saying that they are being pressured to speak in support of the government..." Chowdhury told IANS.

BJP slams Renuka Chowdhury

Her remarks drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, with party spokesperson CR Kesavan describing the remarks as "deeply divisive and malicious.”

Kesavan said that Chowdhury’s statement was “shocking and most reprehensible”. He also accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of having “sena virodhi" mentality.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, with their sena virodhi mentality, have been serial offenders when it comes to abusing our armed forces. In the past, Congress leaders have humiliated the Chief of Armed Forces with pejoratives like 'Sadak Ka Goonda'," Kesavan told NDTV.

‘Politicising soldiers' sacrifice’

Elaborating further, he said that for the Army people and national interest is the top priority, demanding an immediate apology from Chowdhury for her remarks. The BJP spokesperson also accused her of resorting to the politics of selfless sacrifice and valour of the army personnel.

He demanded that Congress take strict action against Chowdhury for her remarks, adding that Rahul shares the same mentality. "You cannot expect any better from the Congress party," added Kesavan.

BJP criticises Chowdhury, Rahul over ‘dog’ row

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra slammed Chowdhry and Rahul in relation to her “Dogs sitting inside Parliament bite remark.

“...Yesterday, when MP Renuka Chowdhury came to the Parliament with her pet dog and when someone from the media asked her about it, she said that this is just a tiny being and doesn't bite, that those sitting inside (the Parliament) are the ones who bite, that those who are running the Government are the ones who bite. She was asked by the media if there is a protocol in place for her to bring her pet to the Parliament. She said, "What protocol?" said Patra.

“Today, when Rahul Gandhi was asked about it, he asked if the dog reached here...He said, "andar toh allowed hai" and pointed towards the House...He included all MPs of the country, including those of his own alliance. There are certain implied meanings. Rahul ji, this is not expected of you. I hope you will go home and watch Renuka Chowdhury's and your own byte on TV. With this kind of speech, will the country respect you? Will the people vote for you when you show no seriousness or decorum?... I think the manner in which decorum and dignity of the Parliament has been hurt both by the statement of Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury, I believe both the 'Rs need to remember the third R, the responsibilities of an MP,” added Patra as quoted by ANI.