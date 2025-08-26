‘SIT probe into Vantara must be used to address loopholes in wildlife laws’ | Capital Beat

The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the legality and operations of Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre set up by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In this episode of Capital Beat, Ajay Suri, Girish Joshi, and Jeevesh Gupta discuss the implications of the court order, the allegations raised against the rescue centre, and the larger debate over wildlife conservation practices in India.

SC order, SIT probe

The SIT will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, with Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and additional customs commissioner Anish Gupta as its members.

The panel will investigate whether Vantara has complied with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the rules governing zoos in India. It will also examine the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants. The SIT has been asked to submit its report by September 12.

The order came in response to two PILs filed after the transfer of an elephant named Mahadevi from a temple in Kolhapur to Antara in July. Petitioners CR Jayasukin and Dev Verma alleged that the sanctuary may have violated laws in the sourcing and relocation of animals.

Questions over timing, intent

Panellist Joshi said the court’s decision must be seen against the backdrop of political crosscurrents. He argued that the petitions could be a diversionary tactic amid other national controversies, but stressed that the SIT’s mandate extends beyond Vantara.

He pointed out that Vantara has been established as a zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre, not as a conventional zoo or park. The facility operates under MoUs and agreements related to animal rescue, medical care, and conservation, housing nearly 2,000 animals. Joshi also suggested that the SIT could widen its scope to examine other high-profile projects, such as the cheetah relocation programme in Madhya Pradesh.

'More rescue centres needed'

Wildlife filmmaker Ajay Suri welcomed the SIT probe but emphasised the need for more such rescue centres across India. He cited the poor condition of temple elephants, including Mahadevi, who had spent decades in chains.

Quoting a report by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), he said Mahadevi had "advanced foot rot, ulcerated wounds, and signs of psychological distress” before her transfer. He noted that one of the petitioners sought to return the elephant to the temple, which he argued reflected vested interests opposed to reform.

“There are hundreds of elephants living in dismal conditions across India’s temples and camps. I hope this SIT becomes a starting point for comprehensive guidelines on their welfare,” Suri said.

Concerns over exotic species, sourcing

Animal rights groups and conservationists have raised questions about how exotic species were brought into Vantara. Some fear this could incentivise illegal wildlife capture and undermine global conservation efforts.

Suri highlighted the contradictions in India’s laws, noting that while keeping native birds as pets is illegal, exotic birds are freely sold in markets. He argued that loopholes of this kind need to be addressed in any future framework that emerges from the SIT’s inquiry.

Implementation of existing rules

Environmentalist Gupta said the formation of the SIT should be viewed positively, provided it works impartially. Drawing on his experience in a legal case over Delhi’s Deer Park, he underlined that rules for zoological facilities are extensive but not impossible to implement.

Gupta stressed that the key issue lies in enforcement. “We already have a vast set of guidelines and several landmark judgments on wildlife. The problem is implementation. The SIT must ensure these rules are enforced in practice,” he said.

Land and conservation debate

Questions have also been raised about the land on which Vantara is built. Activists argue that the site, previously used for refinery purposes, may not qualify as an appropriate conservation zone.

Responding to these concerns, Joshi noted that Reliance had purchased the land for ₹2,200 crore, disputing allegations of undervaluation. He also pointed to other ecological hotspots such as the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, where he said industrial projects have posed greater risks to flamingo breeding grounds.

Larger issues of wildlife protection

The discussion also turned to the larger framework of wildlife conservation in India. Suri argued that zoos should only function as rescue centres, housing animals in distress rather than confining free-ranging species. He described conventional zoos as “prisons for animals” and called for radical changes in how India treats its wildlife.

Meanwhile, Gupta urged the SIT to take a broader view, beyond Vantara. He said the inquiry should also assess India’s declining forest cover and the conditions of animals in state-run facilities.

Political overtones, expectations

While some see the PILs as politically motivated, the Supreme Court has clarified that the SIT’s mandate is not confined to allegations against Reliance. The court also noted that the petitions lacked material evidence and were largely based on media reports.

Joshi stressed that the inquiry should also examine past projects such as the cheetah relocation programme, where several animals died after being moved to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. He argued that political expediency often drives conservation experiments, sometimes at the expense of animal welfare.

The SIT, according to all three panellists, now faces the task of balancing legality, conservation ethics, and public accountability.

