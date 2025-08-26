SC forms SIT to probe allegations against Vantara over captive elephants

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 25) formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry conducted against Reliance Industries-owned Vantara, a Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Gujarat's Jamnagar, in view of allegations of non-compliance with laws and acquisition of animals both from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

Why Vantara faces probe?

The bench clarified that it was seeking only a fact-finding inquiry into two petitions filed by advocate C R Jaya Sukin and another petitioner, Dev Sharma, which called for an independent probe into several allegations drawn from newspaper reports but lacking supporting evidence.

The Supreme Court outlined a broad set of parameters for the SIT’s report. These include Vantara’s acquisition of animals from within India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the zoo-related rules framed under it; adherence to laws governing trade in animals and animal articles; and conformity with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, and animal welfare.

In addition, the SIT was directed to look into complaints relating to the alleged misuse of water and carbon credits, as well as issues of financial compliance and possible money laundering.

SIT under ex-SC judge

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale constituted the four-member SIT headed by former apex court judge J Chelameswar while hearing two PILs that made allegations of irregularities at Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media and diverse complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

The court said considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party would not have served much purpose.

It added that ordinarily, a petition resting on such unsupported allegations does not deserve in law to be entertained, rather it warrants dismissal in limine.

"However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate, more particularly in the absence of verification of correctness of the factual situation, we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any." the bench said.

Fact-finding inquiry

"Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of respectable persons of impeccable integrity and high repute having long public service," the bench said in its nine-page order.

It said besides Justice Chelameswar, the other members of the SIT will be Justice (retired) Raghavendra Chauhan (former chief justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts), former Mumbai commissioner of police Hemant Nagrale and former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anish Gupta.

"It is clarified that the above exercise undertaken by the SIT has been permitted only to assist the court as a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the true factual position and to enable the court to pass any further order, as it may be deemed fit on the basis of the material furnished and contained in the report," the bench said.

The apex court, however, clarified that the order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor can it be construed as casting any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent — Vantara.

SIT to review allegations

The bench said the SIT will also look into the compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, standards of animal welfare, mortalities and causes thereof, complaints regarding climatic conditions and allegations concerning location near an industrial zone, complaints regarding the creation of a vanity or private collection, breeding, conservation programmes and use of biodiversity resources and regarding allegations of a breach of different legal provisions, trade in animals or animal articles, wildlife smuggling etc. as made in the articles, stories and complaints referred to in the petitions as well as generally.

The court added that the panel would also look into complaints regarding issues of financial compliance, money laundering and regarding any other subject, issue or matter germane to the allegations made in these petitions.

It said the SIT, while looking into these complaints, may call for and receive information from petitioners, officials, regulators, intervenors or any other person, including journalists who may wish their allegations to be examined.

Vantara responds

Vantara released a statement on the appointment of the SIT by the Supreme Court.

It acknowledged the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard and said it remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law.

Vantara released a statement on the appointment of the SIT by the Supreme Court.

It acknowledged the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard and said it remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law.

The statement added that Vantara’s mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of animals, and that it will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team while continuing its work sincerely, always placing animal welfare at the centre of its efforts.

Vantara also requested that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interests of the animals it serves.

Report by September 12

The bench said the SIT will conduct the fact-finding inquiry forthwith and submit the report, uninfluenced by any observations made, by September 12.

"Once the report is so submitted, the petitions will be listed on September 15, 2025 to consider the said report and if necessary, to pass any further order, otherwise the petitions stand disposed of, as above," the bench said.

On August 14, the top court described as "completely vague" the plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking to get a monitoring committee formed to return the captive elephants in Vantara to their owners.

It had questioned Sukin, who appeared in the court in person, about the allegations made in the petition and asked Vantara to be impleaded as a party.

The plea has sought the constitution of a monitoring committee to ensure the return of the captive elephants to their owners and "rescue all wild animals, birds from Vantara and free them into the wild".

(With agency inputs)