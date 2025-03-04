In photos: PM Modi shares moments with animals at Vantara wildlife centre
The Vantara project, led by Anant Ambani, occupies 3,000 acres in the Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 4) shared photos taken at the Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He had inaugurated the facility on Sunday, as part of his three-day trip to the state.
Vantara occupies 3,000 acres in Gujarat’s Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex that seeks to offer rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation facilities for wild animals. It is spearheaded by Anant Ambani, via Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation.
Watch: Reliance’s ‘Vantara’ initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat
Over 200 elephants and several thousands of species of birds and reptiles, among other animals, have been rescued by the facility in recent years.
Here are images of Modi at theVantara facilities and sharing moments with its resident animals.