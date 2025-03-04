In photos: PM Modi shares moments with animals at Vantara wildlife centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 4) shared photos taken at the Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He had inaugurated the facility on Sunday, as part of his three-day trip to the state.

Vantara occupies 3,000 acres in Gujarat’s Green Belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex that seeks to offer rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation facilities for wild animals. It is spearheaded by Anant Ambani, via Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation.

Watch: Reliance’s ‘Vantara’ initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Over 200 elephants and several thousands of species of birds and reptiles, among other animals, have been rescued by the facility in recent years.

Here are images of Modi at theVantara facilities and sharing moments with its resident animals.

PM Modi locks eyes with a majestic lion behind the glass partition of its enclosure

A white tiger lightly bumps its head against the glass partition of its enclosure as PM Modi outstretches his hand

PM Modi plays with and feeds a family of lemurs

PM Modi bottle-feeds a spotted cub

PM Modi bottle-feeds another lion cub

PM Modi observes a hippopotamus swimming in its enclosure

Vantara has the best veterinary facilities that ensure timely aid for its wild residents

PM Modi and an infant lemur lock eyes in an adorable scene