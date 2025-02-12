Allahbadia row: Samay Raina deletes all videos of 'India's Got Latent' from YouTube

Comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday (February 12) said that he has deleted all the videos of his show ‘India’s Got Latent’ from his YouTube channel following the controversy over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s vulgar comments on the show.

A huge controversy erupted after Allahbadia made sex-and-parents comments during ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.

FIR against show

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever,” Allahbadia asked a female contestant on the show.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia row: Vir Das hits out at 'irrelevant' mainstream media anchors

The Maharashtra Cyber Department had on Tuesday registered a First Information Report against the show.

Also, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahbadia, Raina, and other participants of the show Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Mukhija. The statements of the four including Mukhija and Allahbadia's manager – but not Allahbadia himself – were recorded, said an official of the Khar police station.

What Raina said

Now, reacting to the controversy for the first time, Raina took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday evening to say that it was “too much for me to handle”.

Also read: YouTube deletes video after Ranveer Allahbadia’s 'vulgar' remark sparks outrage

He also stated that he has deleted all the videos of “India’s Got Latest” from his YouTube channel. He added that his objective was to make people laugh and stated that he would cooperate with all the agencies in their inquiries.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you (sic),” Raina posted.



