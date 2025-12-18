Rajnath Singh asks IAF to draw lessons from Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India’s armed forces demonstrated a “high-impact, short-duration” operational capability during Operation Sindoor and urged Indian Air Force (IAF) commanders to draw lessons from the mission and remain prepared for future challenges.

Addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conclave in Delhi, Singh said modern conflicts demand adaptability beyond traditional weaponry.

Lessons from Operation Sindoor

"India's high-impact, short-duration operational capability was demonstrated by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor," Singh said, describing the IAF as a technologically advanced, operationally agile and future-oriented force.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7, destroying multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan responded with attacks, which were countered by India under the same operation. The nearly 88-hour military conflict ended on May 10 after both sides reached an understanding.

Singh praised the courage, speed and precision with which the IAF destroyed terror camps and managed what he described as Pakistan’s “irresponsible reaction” to the strikes.

‘Trust in air defence’

Highlighting public confidence in the armed forces, Singh said, "Usually, when the enemy attacks, people hide. But when the Pakistani forces tried to target Indian installations, the people of India remained calm and continued with their daily routines. This is a proof of the trust of every Indian in our operational preparedness."

‘Changing nature of warfare’

Reflecting on global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor, Singh said air power has emerged as a decisive force.

"Air power gives any leadership the capability to deliver a clear strategic message to the adversary that every step will be taken to uphold national interests. Through speed, reach and precision, air power has become an effective tool for aligning the nation's objectives with military means," he said.

He added, "21st century warfare is not just a war of weapons. It is a war of ideas, technology and adaptability. Cyber warfare, Artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite-based surveillance and space-enabled capabilities are fundamentally changing the future of warfare".

"Precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence and data-driven decision making are no longer optional, they have become basic requirements for success in modern conflicts. Those nations which master the trinity of technology, strategic vision and adaptability will move towards global leadership," Singh said.

Jointness and self-reliance

Calling Operation Sindoor a model of tri-service coordination, Singh said, "Jointness among the three services is crucial as it would further strengthen our security system and enable us to deal with our adversaries even more effectively," he said.

The defence minister exuded confidence that Sudarshan Chakra, which was announced by Modi during his Independence-Day speech this year, will play a crucial role in protecting national assets in the coming times. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s security architecture, citing initiatives such as indigenous jet engine development, and the iDEX programme.

Humanitarian role of IAF

Singh also praised the IAF’s humanitarian and disaster-relief operations.

"Whether at home or abroad, the IAF has consistently provided critical support during natural calamities. Many of the missions were executed in extremely challenging situations which has increased the trust of the people in our air warriors," he said.

The conclave was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and senior commanders. Singh was briefed on operational preparedness, with discussions focusing on future priorities and Aatmanirbharta in defence capabilities.