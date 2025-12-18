VB-G-RAM-G Bill will end MGNREGA in months, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (December 18) alleged that with the VB-G-RAM-G Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, MGNREGA’s future is in jeopardy as the scheme will end in the coming months as soon as the burden of providing the major portion of the funds falls on the states.

‘VB-G-RAM-G Bill is anti-poor’

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka said that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G-RAM-G Bill) is anti-poor, adding that Congress will keep opposing the bill.

“We will protest against this bill. With this bill, MGNREGA will end in the coming months. The moment the burden shifts to the states, this scheme will gradually end. This bill is against the poor,” said Priyanka.

‘Burden will be on States’

She further alleged that it becomes clear from the provision of the VB-G-RAM-G Bill that the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will come to ean nd in the coming months.

"However, you look at it, and any sensible person will understand this, this is a clever trick involving 100 to 125 days. If anyone reads this bill, it will become crystal clear that this entire scheme will end in the coming months. Because as soon as the burden of providing this much money falls on the state governments, the scheme will gradually come to an end," added Priyanka as quoted by ANI.

VB-G-RAM-G Bill, passed in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, the VB-G-RAM-G Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill reframed the MGNREGS as an employment guarantee scheme.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan moved the bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, a day after he had introduced the proposed legislation. Defending the government’s decision to rename the bill, Chouhan accused the Opposition of straying from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi while addressing the House during the debate.

The Agriculture Minister said the BJP drew inspiration from Gandhi’s philosophy in shaping its policies. “Bapu is our ideal, our inspiration. We are committed to following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi Ji,” Chouhan said. A dig at the Opposition, he alleged that they were undermining those principles. “The opposition is murdering Bapu’s ideals,” he remarked.

Chouhan slams Opposition over ruckus

Referring to the long discussion in the House, Chouhan said he had patiently heard the opposition’s arguments late into the night. “Yesterday in the House, I listened to the honourable members until 1:30 at night,” he said, accusing them of not reciprocating. “You listen to your own words and don’t listen to ours; this too is violence,” he added.

The bill seeks to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household, aligning with the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. It also aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and speed up overall rural development.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha witnessed nearly 14 hours of debate on the bill, with opposition parties demanding that it be sent to a Standing Committee, while the ruling BJP defended it as a crucial step towards achieving a developed India by 2047.