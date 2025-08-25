Rajnath Singh says Indian forces killed terrorists for deeds, not religion

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (August 25) asserted that the Indian Armed Forces did not kill terrorists based on their religion but eliminated them for their deeds, adding that they gave a “befitting reply” to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

‘Strikes under PM's directive’

Addressing an event in Jodhpur, Singh said the precision strikes were India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, carried out with full backing from all three service chiefs and under the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the Pahelgam terror attack, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor.

‘Service chiefs were fully prepared’

The Defence Minister said that following the Pahalgam terror attack, he called the chiefs of the three services asking them whether they were ready for the operation, adding that they unanimously responded that they were fully prepared.

"The chiefs of all three armed forces unanimously replied, 'We are ready for any operation.' This is India. The Prime Minister gave the necessary directives," said Rajnath.

"The target that was decided was hit precisely, just as planned. During Operation Sindoor, our forces received full support from all border regions. India is a country that not only considers people within its borders as members but also regards people across the world as part of its family, spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he added.

‘Terrorists killed on religious lines’

The Defence Minister also said that, unlike India, which does not discriminate based on caste or religion, the terrorists during the Pahalgam attack killed people after identifying their religion.

"India does not discriminate based on caste or religion. However, terrorists killed people after identifying their religion. Our soldiers did not kill the terrorists based on religion but because of their deeds," said Singh.

Under Operation Sindoor in May, precision strikes were carried out on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to terror groups. The operation aimed at destroying terror infrastructure and neutralising key operatives following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Lauds PM's education sector efforts

Singh lauded the Prime Minister for his efforts in the education sector. He said that a significant transformation had taken place over the years that would help the country achieve new heights.

"There is a considerable difference between the education of our time and today's education.

"I had also studied in a village primary school. When I used to look at the globe on the principal's table, it felt like a magical ball," he said.

"In recent years, there have been significant changes in education. Today, our children can access information on the internet. Such a huge transformation has taken place,” added the Defence Minister.

Singh expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Modi, saying, "I want to thank Modi for showing a strong resolve to improve the education sector. Bringing reforms in education was not an easy task. Several commissions were formed and recommendations were given, but the kind of reform that was needed did not come." He said that today's children can acquire information from an app about the entire world.

(With agency inputs)