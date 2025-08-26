Indian Navy Commissions advanced frigates INS Udaygiri and Himgiri

The Navy on Tuesday (August 26) commissioned two advanced frontline frigates of the Nilgiri class, Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34). The two advanced warships are highly indigenised and are part of the Project 17 Alpha (P-17A). The lead vessel of the class, INS Nilgiri, was launched earlier this year.

According to a government statement, this is the first time two major surface combatants from two prestigious Indian Shipyards are being commissioned at the same time at Visakhapatnam.

Manufactured indigenously, says Rajnath

“INS Himgiri, manufactured by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), and INS Udayagiri, manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, are both modern warships that have been manufactured indigenously,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event.

“I have been told that there are many advanced capabilities in these warships. They can accommodate long-range surface-to-surface air missiles, supersonic Brahmos missiles, indigenous rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, combat management system, and fire control systems. These two warships will prove to be a game-changer in dangerous operations at sea,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Generational leap over earlier designs

While the second ship of the Project 17A stealth frigates has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, Himgiri is the first of the P17A ships being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata. Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

Udaygiri and Himgiri, the latest additions to the Navy’s frigate fleet, represent a generational leap over earlier designs. Displacing about 6,700 tons, the P17A frigates are roughly five per cent larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates and yet incorporate a sleeker form, with a reduced radar cross-section.

The cutting-edge warships are powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants using diesel engines and gas turbines that drive controllable-pitch propellers and are managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

Bristling with missiles and guns

Armed to the teeth, the two warships are equipped with supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, 76 mm MR Gun and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm Close-in Weapon Systems and the Anti-submarine/ Underwater weapon systems.

“Both ships are the result of an industrial ecosystem spanning over 200 MSMEs, supporting approximately 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs,” the statement read.

Undergone rigorous sea trials

Both warships have undergone rigorous sea trials to test their hull, machinery, firefighting, damage control, navigation and communication systems, ensuring they are ready for operational deployment.

“ The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri underscores the Navy's commitment to self-reliance in ship design and construction and follows the commissioning of other indigenous platforms, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, submarine INS Vaghsheer, ASW Shallow Water Craft INS Arnala, and Diving Support Vessel INS Nistar, all in 2025 alone,” the statement said.