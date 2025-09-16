Rajnath Singh urges Armed forces to be ready for invisible threats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (September 16) urged the armed forces to go beyond the traditional concepts and ideas of war while remaining alert and ready to deal with invisible challenges. He also pointed out that recent global conflicts have underlined the relevance of a "technology-friendly" military, adding that modern wars have become extremely unpredictable, which makes maintaining sufficient “surge capacity” crucial.

‘Facing unconventional threats’

Addressing the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, the Defence Minister further stated that the invisible challenges can emanate from “unconventional threats such as information, ideological, ecological and biological warfare."

Singh emphasised the need for constant assessment of the changes taking place across the globe, and their impact on the security system of the country, in view of the turbulent global order, regional instability and the emerging security landscape.

"Wars of today are so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell their duration. It can be two months, a year, or even five years. We need to be prepared. We need to ensure that our surge capacity remains sufficient,” added Singh.

Hails Operation Sindoor

Lauding the armed forces for their "outstanding performance" and "exemplary professionalism" in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor, Singh said that the operation has demonstrated that strength, strategy and self-reliance are the three pillars that will boost India’s defense capacity in the 21st century.

"Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that strength, strategy and self-reliance are the three pillars that will give India the power it needs in the 21st century. Today, we have the capability to face any challenge with the help of indigenous platforms and systems coupled with the indomitable courage of our soldiers. This is the real strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Singh said.

‘Be proactive with Sudarshan Chakra’

Singh urged the commanders to be proactive in their approach and strive to build the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, an air defence mechanism, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that a committee has been formed to examine the project and prepare a "realistic action plan", he suggested devising a medium-term plan for the next five years and a long-term plan for the next ten years to bring the vision to fruition.

The defence minister underscored the importance of jointness and synergy among the Armed Forces as well as with other agencies, terming it as "essential" to deal with future challenges.

(With agency inputs)