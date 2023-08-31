Rahul targets Centre on fresh report on Adani, seeks JPC probe

On the sidelines of the two-day Opposition-led INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Adani group over the OCCRP report and questioned the role of Vinod Adani.



Addressing a press conference, Rahul targeted the Centre on reports of money laundering allegations against the Adani Group. “Whose money in question?” he asked. The report by Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against Adani Group has created a huge controversy. It alleged Gautam Adani's family of investing millions of dollars in its own companies via 'opaque' Mauritius funds.

Rahul Gandhi said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should probe reports that Adani family associates invested "hundreds of millions" in the company through opaque investment funds based in Mauritius. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group was hit by fresh allegations of associates of the promoter family using Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds to secretly invest hundreds of millions of dollars to fuel the spectacular rise in group stocks during 2013 to 2018, a charge the conglomerate denied vehemently. A thorough investigation should take place in the Adani matter, Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.

“Why is PM Modi silent? Why doesn't he get this investigated,” Rahul asked. “Prominent global financial newspapers have raised very important questions on the Adani matter,” Rahul Gandhi said, brandishing copies of the newspapers. “India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 meet in the country. PM Modi should take action and get the Adani issue investigated,” he said.

(With Agency reports)