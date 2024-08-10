Rahul Gandhi synonymous with politics of deceit, propaganda, lies: BJP

Rahul Gandhi has become synonymous with politics of deception, lies and deceit, claimed the BJP on Saturday (August 10), hitting out at the Congress leader for non-fulfilment of his party’s poll promises in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled just two of the 59 promises the party made during the state Assembly elections.

“The people of Karnataka are feeling cheated. Wherever the Congress is in power, people of the state are feeling cheated. The people of Himachal Pradesh are feeling cheated. Rahul Gandhi has become synonymous with politics of deception, propaganda, lies and deceit,” he said.

“Politics of pretence”

Bhatia also hit out at Rahul while raising the issue of farmers’ suicide in Karnataka as he accused the Congress leader of pursuing “politics of pretence” to win votes.

“He has time to meet the farmers’ delegation in Delhi but there are media reports that as many as 1,200 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka. Why couldn’t Rahul Gandhi spare even a minute to meet them or direct the Karnataka chief minister to take cognizance of these cases?” he said.

“It’s because Rahul Gandhi’s priorities are different. That’s why it becomes worrisome when he gives the people of Karnataka a chief minister who is himself promoting corruption. We all know about the MUDA scam in which SC and ST community members’ land was allotted to the chief minister’s wife,” he added.

(With agency inputs)