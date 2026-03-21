Rahul Gandhi warns of inflation amid falling rupee, rising fuel costs

The rupee heading towards 100 and the rising fuel prices are clear signals of inflation, warned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (March 21).

“The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices — these aren't just numbers; they're clear signals of the inflation to come,” he wrote on X.

Also read: How India’s unorganised workforce has been impacted by the war in Iran

Breaching the 93-mark for the first time, the rupee fell 19 paise to its record intra-day low of 93.08 against the US dollar on Friday (March 20) as the greenback strengthened further and FII outflows continued unabated amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Cascading effects

In his X post, Rahul listed the four direct impacts of the weakening rupee amid the Iran war, saying the government may call it “normal” but this is not the “reality". He argued that:

• Production and transport will become more expensive

• MSMEs will be hit the hardest

• Prices of everyday items will go up

• FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market.

He also warned that after the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG will also spike.

“In other words, it's certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family's pocket. And it's just a matter of time—after the elections, prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG will be hiked too,” he wrote.

Also read: What happens to India’s fuel supply if the Iran conflict worsens? | AI With Sanket

Taking a swipe at the government, he said the Modi administration “has neither direction nor strategy—just empty rhetoric.” He added pointedly, “The question isn’t what the government is saying—it’s what’s left on your plate,” highlighting the growing concern over rising prices and the impact on everyday households.