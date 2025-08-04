BJP labels Rahul Gandhi 'China Guru' after SC chides him

Hours after the Supreme Court chided Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian Army regarding the 2020 Galwan clash, the BJP latched on to the issue and dubbed him as “China Guru" on Monday (August 4). The saffron party further alleged that Rahul was being remote-controlled by foreign powers.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s observation, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya dubbed Rahul Gandhi as “China Guru” and accused him of making irresponsible statements regarding India’s national security and territorial integrity.

‘Dead economy’ jibe

As for Rahul’s recent “dead economy” remark in apparent agreement to US President Donald Trump comment on the economies of India and Russia, Malviya alleged that by making such a remark, Rahul “implicitly admitted” that Russia, a long-standing ally, was struggling, while bizarrely endorsing a “hostile state like Pakistan” as having a “robust economy”.

He described Rahul’s remarks as a “ diplomatic disaster on multiple fronts”, adding, “Imagine, a Leader of the Opposition being repeatedly rebuked for speaking such recklessly.”

“The Supreme Court’s observation on Rahul Gandhi’s comments regarding the Indian Army in the context of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash says it all,” added Malviya.

Also Read: SC chides Rahul over Galwan remarks: ‘If you were a true Indian, you wouldn’t say this’

‘Certified anti-national’

Dubbing Rahul as a “certified anti-national”, Malviya alleged that in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul “sought support from foreign powers” to dislodge a democratically elected Indian government.

“He has signed a secret MoU with the Communist Party of China—details of which remain hidden from the public. Shortly thereafter, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Chinese state and went on to author a report that recommended opening India’s economy to Chinese interests,” he added.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi alleges Lok Sabha election was rigged, stolen

Rijiju criticises Rahul

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he must stop making “irresponsible remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly publicly claimed that China has captured India's territory. Our army, Defence Minister and Prime Minister had already said that there is a boundary dispute, but no one has come inside our country and captured our lands... Claiming that 2000 square km of land is captured is illogical. He is the Leader of the Opposition; he should say every sentence responsibly. Rahul must stop irresponsible remarks," Rijiju told reporters.

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Rahul

Lashing out at Rahul, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that for the first time in “parliamentary history” of the country, the Supreme Court had to make such a stern remark on the Leader of the Opposition.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress have a history of insulting the army—whether it is the surgical strike or Operation Sindoor, they have questioned the sacrifices of our brave soldiers at every opportunity,” he added.

Also Read: EC: Rahul Gandhi’s wild allegations of vote theft ‘deplorable’

‘Congress hates Indian armed forces’

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the surgical strike and Operation Sindoor, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress leader and his party "hate" the Indian armed forces.

"Sena ka Apman Congress ki pehchan (Insulting the Congress is the hallmark of the Congress)," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, despite staying a Lucknow Court’s proceedings against Rahul in a criminal defamation case against Rahul over his remarks on the Indian Army regarding the Galwan Valley, told the Leader of the Opposition that if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.

Also Read: Congress protest in Bengaluru over alleged electoral fraud postponed to Aug 8

Congress hits back

Later in the day, Congress said that a very patriotic Indian has sought answers on China since the 2020 Galwan incident, but the Modi government has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify".

The opposition party also alleged that the Modi government is responsible for the biggest territorial setback India has faced since 1962, and accused it of pursuing "normalisation" with a hostile China because of its cowardice and misplaced economic priorities.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, ever since 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan on June 15, 2020, every patriotic Indian has sought answers.

"Yet instead of providing answers, the Modi government for the past five years has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of 'DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify'," he said.

(With agency inputs)