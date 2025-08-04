Supreme Court stays defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Galwan remarks

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 4) stated the proceedings of a criminal defamation case against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding his remarks on the Indian Army about the Galwan Valley clash with China in 2020.

Despite granting relief to Rahul, the bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih expressed their disapproval of his remark in an oral observation.

"Whatever you have to say, why don't you say it in the Parliament? Why do you have to say this in the social media posts?" Justice Datta asked as quoted by Live Law.

“Tell Dr.Singhvi, how do you get to know that 2000 square kilometres of Indian Territory were occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material? Why do you make these statements without any...If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this,” added Justice Dutta.

