Modi leveraged friendship with Trump to secure India-US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday (February 3) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used his friendship and personal rapport with US President Donald Trump to secure the India-US trade deal, adding that the country’s agriculture and dairy sectors have been safeguarded in the deal.

"We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbours, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us,” said Goyal.

"...On behalf of everyone, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate all of you, because this trade deal, which the Prime Minister finalised yesterday, will truly bring immense opportunities for India's economy, for all 140 crore citizens of India, for every poor person, farmer, fisherman, young man and woman living in the villages, our sisters, and women..." he added as quoted by ANI.

'Indo-US joint statement to be issued shortly'

Without giving details of what has been agreed with Washington, Goyal said the trade deal is in the final stages, and an Indo-US joint statement will be issued shortly detailing the contours of the agreement.

As for the reason why the trade deal and reduction in tariffs were first announced by the US, the Union Minister said, "When US had applied reciprocal tariffs, and they had to roll those back -- this information would come from the US only," reported the Hindustan Times.

'Indian agri, dairy sectors protected'

Elaborating further, the Union Minister stated that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal.

Also Read: India-US trade deal: Top 10 things we know so far from Modi-Trump statements

"...PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in these sectors. I am pleased that the entire country understands and appreciates this, and it resonates deeply with them. The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected,” said Goyal.

“We have seen reports from across the country; there is widespread enthusiasm. All those involved in India's exports, those connected to India's technology sector, those who want to bring modern technology to India or become part of global supply chains and global value chains, those who want to establish global capability centers, and those who want to invest in various sectors, especially labor-intensive ones that provide employment to millions of people – all are excited by this..,” he added.

Accuses Rahul of 'double standards'

Lashing out at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of PM Modi over the India-US trade deal, Goyal accused him of “double standards” and of misleading the country.

“It’s very unfortunate that leaders like Rahul Gandhi, with a negative mindset is trying to mislead the country. He is trying to mislead the people with falsehood and forgery. He is not bothered about the country’s progress,” said Goyal.

Also Read: US-India trade deal | Trump's claim raises doubts over scope and timelines: GTRI

“...Normally, we would have wanted to speak about this in Parliament, but we all witnessed that disgraceful scene. The way the opposition, especially the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and their allies, the DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, behaved so disgracefully in Parliament today. They even reached the Speaker's chair and insulted him. I strongly condemn the opposition and Rahul Gandhi, because of whom we have come here today to give you this information instead of speaking in Parliament...,” he added.

(With agency inputs)