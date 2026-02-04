Naravane book row: Govt is scared, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lashing out at the Centre over not allowing Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (February 4) alleged that the reason behind the government’s actions was that it was afraid that the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane reveals what the reaction of the country's top leadership was when China was at our borders.

‘Nothing new in MPs being suspended’

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, the Congress general secretary further stated that even when the BJP leaders speak, they also quote from books, magazines and reports, and Rahul had even authenticated the article he wanted to quote from.

She said that it is not as if there has never been a debate on China, foreign affairs or Pakistan. "Be it the government or the opposition, both sides in the past have expressed their point of view. So what is the issue in putting forward one point of view?" she asked.

Asked about the suspension of MPs, Priyanka said that there was nothing new about it, adding that it was being witnessed in every session.

"What is new in this? It is being witnessed in every session. They are now doing it even more,” said Priyanka.

‘Completely agree with Rahul’

On Rahul writing to Speaker Om Birla and stating that he is not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka said, "I agree with him completely. What is he doing? He is quoting from a public source. Yesterday, he even authenticated it, so what is the issue in quoting from it."

"When they speak they also quote from books. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) quoted from Sanjay Baru's book. Sometimes they quote from magazines, articles, books or reports. As long as it is a public source, it is ok," she added.

This is not just a case of the leader of the opposition being allowed to speak; this is a fundamental issue of democracy and the way Parliament works, she said.

‘Everything must be debated’

"This Parliament is a temple of democracy, and it has the people's faith. Every citizen has faith in it, faith in democracy. What does democracy mean that everyone has the right to expression, everything must be debated," Priyanka said.

"That has been the tradition. It is not as if there has never been a debate on China, foreign affairs or Pakistan. Be it the government or the opposition, both sides have expressed their point of view in the past. So what is the issue in putting forward one's point of view," she said.

They are scared as to what things will be revealed, Priyanka alleged. She claimed that the government did not allow that book to be published.

"There are things in the book which show what the reaction of our top leadership -- our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister in times of crisis when China was at our border. What did they say and do," the Congress leader said.

On Epstein files

"So it shows clearly what is their and their government's character when the country is being attacked, what was their reaction when Chinese troops were at the border," she said.

Priyanka further stated the Epstein files are out which has many things showing how the government allegedly contacted a convicted sex trafficker and child sex offender.

"What was he being used for, what was it that the government wanted to talk with the US government through him," she said.

These are also authenticated documents of the US Department of Justice, she pointed out.

The government-opposition faceoff in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday as eight protesting MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" after Rahul was disallowed for the second day from quoting an article that cited an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

The backdrop

The seven MPs from the Congress and one from the CPI (M) were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, which ends on April 2, for trying to climb on the table of the secretary general, tearing papers and hurling them at the Chair.

Rahul also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging his strong protest over being disallowed from speaking in the House on a matter of national security and terming it a "blot on our democracy". He also said that it was for the first time in history that LoP was not allowed to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

(With agency inputs)