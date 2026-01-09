Rahul Gandhi calls BJP ‘Bhrast Janata Party’, attacks double engine govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (January 9) lashed out at the BJP over corruption and law and order issues, dubbing the party the 'Bhrast Janata Party' as he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his 'double engine' was only running for billionaires. He further alleged that for the common people, the “double-engine government of corruption” stood not for development but for speed of devastation.

‘Double engine govt for billionaires’

Rahul, in a post on X, referred to the Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand, the Unnao rape case in Uttar Pradesh, deaths from drinking contaminated water in Indore and the Aravalli Hills mining lease issue to target the BJP.

“Modi ji's "double engine" is running-but only for billionaires. For the common Indian, this double-engine government of corruption is not development, but the speed of devastation-crushing someone's life every day,” stated Rahul.

“Across the country, the ‘Bhrasht’ Janata Party's double-engine governments have ruined the lives of the people. Corruption, abuse of power, and the poison of arrogance have spread throughout the BJP's politics, from top to bottom,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi.

‘Lives of poor mere statistics to BJP’

In their system, the lives of the poor, the helpless, labourers, and the middle class are merely statistics, and a system of extortion is operating in the name of "development", Gandhi alleged.

"The brutal murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand shook the entire nation, but the question remains: which BJP VIP is being protected by those in power? When will the law be equal for all?" he said.

In the Unnao case in Uttar Pradesh, the entire country witnessed how criminals were protected due to the arrogance of power, and how much the victim had to pay for justice, Gandhi said.

On Indore water contamination

Whether it's deaths from drinking contaminated water in Indore or complaints of contaminated water and polluted supply from Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi - the fear of disease is everywhere, he claimed.

"From the Aravalli range in Rajasthan to other natural resources - wherever the greed and self-interest of billionaires have reached, rules have been trampled upon. Mountains are being cut down, forests are being destroyed, and the public is getting in return: dust, pollution, and disaster," Gandhi said.

Deaths of children from cough syrup, rats killing newborns in government hospitals, and collapsing roofs of government schools - this is not "negligence," but a direct consequence of corruption, he further alleged.

"Bridges collapse, roads cave in, families are wiped out in train accidents, and the BJP government does the same thing every time: photo opportunities, tweets, and the formality of compensation," Gandhi said.

(With agency inputs)