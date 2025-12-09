Biggest anti-national act you can do is vote chori: Rahul in Lok Sabha

In a blistering address during the Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (December 9) launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of a “wholesale capture of the vote” and systematically undermining democratic institutions including the Election Commission (EC).

“India is like a fabric of 1.5 billion people woven together by the vote,” Rahul said. “The Parliament, Assemblies, panchayats would not have existed without the vote. It is the idea that every thread, every person in India is equal that disturbs the RSS.”

Claiming that the Sangh Parivar’s ideology was rooted in inequality, he said, “They fundamentally do not believe in equality, they believe in a hierarchy and that they should be at the top of that hierarchy.”

'Uncomfortable truths'

Despite frequent disruptions from Treasury benches, Rahul pressed on, declaring: “These are uncomfortable truths but have to be spoken.”

He alleged that the first phase of institutional takeover began with enforcement agencies like the ED, CBI and IT department. “The second capture was that of ED, CBI and IT department and systematic placement of bureaucrats who favour their ideology,” he said.

“But the third capture, which directly controls the elections of our country, is that of the Election Commission,” Rahul continued. “I have put forth adequate proof of how the EC is colluding with those in power to shape elections. BJP is directing and using EC to damage and capture democracy.”

EC selection panel

Rahul questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the panel selecting Election Commissioners. “Do you not have trust in the CJI? I sit in that room, but I have no power. Why are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah so keen on deciding who should be made the Election Commissioner?”

Slamming legislative changes granting immunity to Election Commissioners, he asked, “Why give such immunity? Why was the law with regard to CCTVs and the data they contain changed to allow EC to destroy CCTV footage?”

“It is not a question of data but of stealing elections,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the EC was tailoring election campaigns to suit the Prime Minister’s schedule.

Brazilian 'voter'

“We have a Brazilian woman who appears 22 times on the voter list of Haryana. There is one woman whose name appears 200 times. The election in Haryana was stolen. The EC has not answered my questions,” he said. “Why is it that after the SIR, 1.2 lakh duplicates appear on the voting lists of Bihar?”

“I am absolutely certain that this is how they are winning the election across the country.”

Rahul accused the Centre of having no genuine intent for electoral reform. “Give machine readable lists to political parties. Take back the law allowing the destruction of CCTV footage. Tell us the architecture of the EVMs and give us access to examine them. Change the law that allows the Election Commissioner to get away with whatever they want to do,” he said. “I want to tell the Election Commissioners, we will change the law retrospectively and we will come and find you.”

Calling electoral manipulation the “biggest anti-national act”, Rahul concluded: “When you destroy the vote, you destroy the fabric of India, the idea of India.”

He ended his address amid loud Opposition chants of "vote chor, gaddi chhod".