Modi, Putin hold talks on Ukraine crisis, bilateral ties at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, pledged his support for the recent initiatives taken to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasising the need for cessation of hostilities and a durable peace agreement.

The two leaders, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), also discussed the latest development concerning Ukraine.

“Bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met President Mr. Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China,” stated the MEA. “Both leaders discussed Indo-Russia bilateral ties, including in the economic, financial and energy sectors.”

Peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict

Modi and Putin, in a bid to boost bilateral trade, also discussed economic, financial, and energy sector cooperation. The bilateral trade between the two countries reached a record high $68.7 billion in FY 2024-25.

The MEA further stated that during the bilateral meeting, PM Modi emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for recent initiatives aimed at addressing the conflict and stressed the importance of expediting a cessation of hostilities to achieve a durable peace settlement.

Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership

The MEA further stated that the two committed to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, with the Prime Minister telling Putin that he was looking forward to receiving him in India for the 23rd Annual Summit later this year.

The development comes days after the Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the SCO summit and discussed the Russia-Ukraine war. The Prime Minister conveyed to Zelenskyy that India fully supports the efforts to restore lasting peace and stability in Ukraine.

"Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for your phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi stated in a post on X.