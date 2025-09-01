SCO members condemn Pahalgam attack, say 'perpetrators must be brought to justice'
PM Modi earlier said Pahalgam attack was an 'open challenge' to every country and person believing in humanity', while calling SCO members to reject double standards on terrorism
The ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam was not only a blow to India, but it was an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday (September 1).
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping listening, Modi also asserted that the SCO must clearly and unanimously reject "double standards" on terrorism.
"This is our duty towards humanity," he said.
Dig at Pakistan
Without naming Pakistan, Modi said it is natural to have the question: "Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us?".
The prime minister said India has been suffering the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades.
"So many mothers lost their children and so many children became orphans.
‘Pahalgam attack open challenge’
He referred to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.
"This attack was not only a blow to India's conscience, it was an open challenge to every country, every person who believes in humanity," he said.
The prime minister said the SCO must act unitedly to deal with terrorism.
"We must clearly and unanimously state that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable. We must jointly oppose terrorism in all its forms and colours," he said.
Gratitude to friendly countries
Modi also expressed his gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with India following the Pahalgam attack.
“Terrorism, separatism, and extremism are major challenges to the peace, prosperity, and stability of any nation,” he said.
SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure can play a key role in combating terrorism, he said.
Call for mutual cooperation
The prime minister also touched upon the importance of connectivity.
We believe that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected in every connectivity effort, he said.
Connectivity that by-passes sovereignty loses trust and meaning, he said.
The prime minister said that SCO members can increase mutual cooperation for reforms in global institutions.
"We can unanimously call for UN reform," he said.
Mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform’
The prime minister also emphasised ensuring the development of the Global South.
Keeping aspirations of the Global South confined in outdated frameworks is a grave injustice to future generations, he said.
Highlighting India's development journey, Modi said it is moving ahead with the mantra of "reform, perform and transform".
“Be it Covid or global economic instability, we have tried to convert every challenge into an opportunity,” he said.
Live Updates
- 1 Sept 2025 11:54 AM IST
Putin says Alaska summit with Trump opened way for peace in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said at the SCO summit that “understandings” reached between him and US President Donald Trump at the meeting in Alaska in August has opened way for bringing peace in Ukraine.
“We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” said Putin as quoted by Reuters.
- 1 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST
China to expedite SCO development bank establishment
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would accelerate the establishment of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) development bank at the annual summit in Tianjin, reported The Hindu. In his opening remarks, Xi noted that “as the global situation becomes more complex and turbulent, member states are facing more arduous safety and development responsibilities.” He further pledged USD 1.4 billion in loans over the next three years for SCO members, though he did not specify that these funds were earmarked for the proposed bank.
- 1 Sept 2025 11:40 AM IST
Kyrgyzstan assumes SCO presidency
Kyrgyzstan has assumed the SCO presidency and will host the Council of Heads of Member States meeting next year, according to The Hindu. According to an SCO statement, a comprehensive, just settlement of the Palestinian issue is essential for lasting peace in West Asia.
Member states reaffirmed support for UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which includes provisions to lift sanctions on Iran related to its nuclear programme. They also emphasised that establishing an inclusive Afghan government with broad representation of all ethno-political groups is the only viable path to enduring stability and peace in Afghanistan.
- 1 Sept 2025 11:32 AM IST
Xi urges SCO to reject Cold War mentality
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members to uphold the UN-centred international system and reject Cold War mentality, bloc confrontations, and bullying practices, China Daily reported, citing Xinhua.
Addressing the 25th SCO Heads of State meeting in Tianjin, Xi insisted on promoting an accurate World War II historical perspective and opposing reactionary tariffs, referencing the United States’ “illegal” tariffs, including 50 per cent on India for Russian oil purchases.
He called for protecting the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core and pursuing mutual benefits for win-win outcomes. Xi emphasised the SCO’s economic scope -26 countries with nearly USD 30 trillion in combined output-and pledged 2 billion yuan (USD 281 million) in grants to member states this year. He also announced an additional 10 billion yuan in loans to the SCO Interbank Consortium over the next three years. The SCO, comprising 10 members, including India since 2017, convened this year in Tianjin with several dialogue partners and observers.
- 1 Sept 2025 11:26 AM IST
India refrains from expressing support to China's Belt and Road initiative
Despite the ongoing efforts from both sides to improve bilateral ties, India has not expressed support for China’s Belt and Road initiative at the SCO Summit, reported The Hindu.
The initiative has faced scrutiny from New Delhi. According to media reports, India was exploring a “Middle Corridor” through Kazakhstan to bypass Chinese-dominated routes, emphasising sovereign control over infrastructure.
- 1 Sept 2025 11:01 AM IST
Modi, Putin head to bilaternal meet venue in the same car
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladirmir Putin are on their way to the venue of their bilateral meeting in the same car. Earlier in the day, the bonhomie among Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping made headlines as the three leaders bonded with each other and shared a warm exchange, ahead of the SCO plenary session on September 1. Earlier, too, they had arrived together at the SCO summit, before engaging in a light exchange that attracted attention.
"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," stated Modi in a post on X.
- 1 Sept 2025 10:52 AM IST
SCO Summit echoes ‘One Earth, One Family’ theme
The declaration at the SCO Summit echoes the theme of "One Earth, One Family and One Future" with member states welcoming the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, 3-5 April 2025) in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations.
"The Declaration echoes the theme of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future". Member states welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, 3-5 April 2025) in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations. Member States noted the holding of the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum (New Delhi, 21-22 May 2025). They also noted the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges," stated the declaration.
- 1 Sept 2025 10:50 AM IST
Pahalgam attack condemned in SCO declaration
The Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) states that the SCO members have condemned the Pahalgam terror attack adding that the perpetrators of such attacks must be brought to justice.
"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," stated the declaration.
- 1 Sept 2025 10:47 AM IST
SCO members condemn terrorism, recognise role of sovereign states in countering it
The joint declaration at the SCO summit states that the member states emphasise the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes and recognise the role of sovereign states in countering threats of terrorism and extremism.
“The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. They recognise the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats. The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists," reads the declaration.
- 1 Sept 2025 10:41 AM IST
Will inform the SCO leaders about details of Alaska meeting with Trump: Putin
Addressing the SCO Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he will inform the leaders of member states about the details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. He also said that the Ukraine crisis was not the outcome of an invasion, but the result of a “Coup D'état in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's Western allies.” “Understandings reached at the Alaska Summit with US President Trump open the way to peace in Ukraine,” added Putin.