Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan gets engaged; who is Aviva Baig?

Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig, reports said.

Raihan, 25, is said to have proposed to Aviva, with whom he has been in a relationship for seven years, during a private moment. The proposal was accepted, according to a report on NDTV, citing sources.

Families agree to the alliance

A bigger engagement ceremony is expected to be held in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, in the coming days.

Members of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Robert, along with other relatives, have reportedly travelled by road from Delhi to Sawai Madhopur.

The engagement is reportedly expected to be a low-key affair spread over two to three days in Rajasthan. The plans are said to include New Year celebrations and a visit to the nearby wildlife reserve. The wedding is expected to take place in the coming months.

Aviva and her family are based in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer.

Priyanka and Nandita are believed to be long-time friends. Nandita is also reported to have assisted Priyanka with the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

Raihan's education

Raihan studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same institution attended by Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul, before pursuing higher education in politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

A visual artist, Raihan has been engaged in photography since the age of ten. His work spans wildlife, street and commercial photography, according to his biography on the website of APRE Art House, a contemporary art gallery in Colaba, Mumbai.

In 2021, he held his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House in New Delhi. The exhibition explored themes of imaginative freedom and drew on his experiences with light, space and time following an eye injury sustained during a school cricket match in 2017.

Photography has been a childhood passion for Raihan, encouraged by his mother. His grandfather, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was also an avid photographer, whose work Raihan continues to study.

Who is Aviva?

Aviva completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi and later earned a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.

She is associated with several creative ventures and has a keen interest in photography, particularly portrait and travel work. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that collaborates with brands and agencies across India.

Beyond her work in the arts, Baig is a former national-level footballer and has nearly 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Her website describes her as “a Delhi-based photographer whose art captures the versatility of life”, reflecting “the confluence between the simplicity and complexity of everyday living”.

In recent years, she has showcased her work at several exhibitions, including You Cannot Miss This at the India Art Fair in 2023 and The Illusory World in 2019.