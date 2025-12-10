BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Germany trip; Priyanka Gandhi hits back

The BJP on Wednesday (December 10) took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming visit to Germany during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

However, Priyanka Gandhi swiftly countered the remarks, taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s own frequent foreign trips.

BJP brands Rahul 'leader of partying'

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to be in Berlin from December 15 to 20, during which he is expected to meet German officials and interact with the Indian diaspora, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

The BJP criticised him as a “Leader of Paryatan”, accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities due to his regular trips abroad.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labelled Rahul Gandhi the “leader of partying, leader of paryatan (tourism)”. He also accused Congress leaders of engaging in “silly whataboutery” in his defence and questioned the purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

“Bharat Badnami again? Where was he during the Bihar elections? Just another vacay. Ordinary people take holidays between work sessions; he seems to work between two holiday sessions,” he wrote.

Purpose of Germany trip questioned

Poonawalla further added, "Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious politician. People are working; he is in permanent vacation mode. Recently, during the Bihar elections, he was on a jungle safari. His priorities are clear."

"I don’t know why he is going to Germany, but it may well be to spread negativity about India. It is a Bharat Badnami brigade and a Bharat Badnami tour," he further said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised Rahul, saying he leaves the country when Parliament is in session and then complains he is not given a chance to speak. “He is a part-time, non-serious political leader,” he remarked.

Priyanka Gandhi hits back

The BJP’s mockery of Rahul Gandhi as the “leader of partying” prompted a sharp response from Priyanka Gandhi, who highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s numerous overseas visits.

“Modi ji spends almost half of his working time abroad. Why are they questioning the Leader of the Opposition’s visit?” she told reporters outside Parliament.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also hit back, saying the BJP and the Prime Minister have no answers to Rahul Gandhi’s questions on alleged poll irregularities. “When the BJP cannot respond to Rahul Gandhi’s questions, they resort to maligning him,” he said.

Rahul to engage with Indian diaspora

The Indian Overseas Congress described Rahul Gandhi’s visit as a significant outreach effort aimed at enhancing the party’s global engagement.

“We are honoured to welcome Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will engage with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025,” the IOC said.

“The event will bring together presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, creating an important platform to discuss key issues with Shri Rahul Gandhi, particularly strengthening the Congress Party, addressing NRI concerns, and expanding the IOC’s role in connecting more people with the party and its ideology,” the IOC added in a post on X.