Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre’s accountability on Pahalgam attack

During the discussion in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday (July 29), Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude and pride in the Indian Armed Forces for protecting the nation’s sovereignty since the first Pakistani attacks in 1948.

She demanded accountability from the government over the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning intelligence lapses, delayed action, and the absence of political responsibility.

Unanswered questions

She criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for focusing on history to blame the Congress, while failing to explain how and why the Pahalgam terror attack occurred.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s push for tourism and land acquisition in Kashmir, she recounted the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley where Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, among others, was gunned down by terrorists.

She said that 26 civilians were killed over the course of an hour without any security personnel in sight. She further asked, "What were these people (terrorists) doing in Baisaran?"

Absence of security

Citing Shubham’s wife’s account, Priyanka said the young lady told her she had to run into the jungle to save her life and saw no security personnel during the entire hour-long attack.

"She told me she saw her world crash in front of her eyes. She told me the government left us orphaned there, there was no security personnel," Priyanka said.

Priyanka questioned whether the government was unaware of the tourist inflow to Baisaran and its difficult terrain lacking basic medical support.

“The government left them to God’s mercy,” she said, calling out the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and NSA for failing in their responsibilities.

Intelligence failure

Priyanka pointed out that two weeks before the attack, the Home Minister had declared Jammu and Kashmir terror-free.

She then noted that three months after the Pahalgam attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor casually mentioned there had been an intelligence failure — yet no action has been taken and no accountability fixed.

She highlighted the government’s delay in designating The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist outfit. Since its emergence in 2020, Priyanka said, the TRF had carried out 25 attacks, killing 41 armed forces personnel and 27 civilians. Yet, the Centre declared it a terror outfit only in 2023.

Questioning intelligence loopholes, she said: “It took you three years to even call TRF a terror outfit. Is this not a failure? You knew this outfit existed, you knew it was killing people, and yet you weren’t tracking them?”

She also questioned why no resignations or disciplinary action had followed the Pahalgam attack. “Has the IB chief resigned? Has the Home Minister resigned? Forget resigning — has he even taken responsibility?” she asked.

Demanding accountability

Responding to BJP attacks on her family, Priyanka said, “You’ve been in power for the last 11 years. At least take responsibility for that period.”

"You talk about my family, you talk about my mother's tears. I want to reply to that. My mother's tears were shed when terrorists killed her husband," Priyanka asserted.

She dismissed the Centre’s criticism over the handling of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, stating that all the terrorists involved — except for one — were killed on the spot.

She further pointed out that both the then Maharashtra Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister had taken responsibility and resigned. “Has anyone resigned after Pahalgam?” she asked.

Taking a further jibe at the Centre’s continued silence on the Manipur crisis, Priyanka said: “Under your watch, under Rajnath Singh as Defence Minister and Amit Shah as Home Minister, the entire state of Manipur was burnt. But did any of you take responsibility? You still hold on to your posts.”

Credit without responsibility

She reaffirmed the Opposition’s support for Operation Sindoor and respect for the Armed Forces, but criticised the Prime Minister for seeking credit without taking responsibility.

"We get medals in the Olympics, and the PM takes credit. Please take credit — but remember that taking credit alone isn’t enough; you have to take responsibility too," Priyanka said.

She stated that, for the first time in history, a war was prevented before it began because a ceasefire was called — and pointed out that the announcement came not from India’s Prime Minister but from the President of the United States.

She also questioned Home Minister Amit Shah’s narrative that Pakistan was forced to retreat, “If Pakistan had no option but to seek shelter, why did you give them shelter?” she asked.

Publicity over public safety

Addressing the Prime Minister directly, she said, “The crown you wear today is not of gold, but of thorns. Taking credit is not your only job; taking responsibility is.”

She accused the government of prioritising image management over public safety. "There is nothing in your heart for the people of this country. You are only concerned about credit and publicity," Priyanka said.

“Everyone in this House has personal security,” she said, “but that day in Pahalgam, 26 people were killed in front of their families. 25 of them were Indians. You did not give them any security and you have no shame."

She concluded by reading out the names of all 25 Indian civilians killed, with Opposition MPs raising the slogan “Bhartiya” after each name.